Burnley monitoring transfer situation of 27-year-old

Burnley are an option for Jack Hendry should the Scot make a move this transfer window.

A report out of Belgium, courtesy of Het Nieuwsblad claims the Clarets are lurking over a potential move for the defender.

Hendry joined the Belgian outfit last summer, where he went on to play 32 times in all competitions.

But only five of those came after the turn of the year, which has raised concerns over his future at the club.

Hendry was even left out of the squad altogether for the side’s Belgian Super Cup final with Gent last weekend.

Burnley could be a route back to the UK for the player, who could depart Brugge in search of greater playing time.

However, a decision may not be arrived at for a few weeks as Hendry looks to fight for his place in the team.

Kompany will know the player from when he was manager of rivals Anderlecht before he took the post of Burnley manager this summer.

Quiz: Can you identify the 10 fake Burnley facts?

1 of 25 Burnley play their home games at Turf Moor True False

Hendry has also previously played in the EFL with Shrewsbury Town and MK Dons before joining Celtic.

Kompany has already added seven players to his squad as he looks to radically overhaul the team he inherited from Sean Dyche’s decade in charge.

The Verdict

Hendry is an experienced professional who could lend a supporting hand to the younger core of players coming through in the Burnley backline.

The 27-year old has been part of Brugge’s European campaign and has been part of league winning sides at Celtic.

He could be a really solid signing for Burnley as he could prove to be an upgrade in defensive areas for Kompany’s side and should come at a relatively low cost.

It is also not essential the signing is made immediately, so the club should be able to wait out any outcome as Hendry looks to determine his future over the next few weeks.