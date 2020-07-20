Burnley monitoring player currently thriving at Fulham

Fulham loanee Harrison Reed is attracting the interest of Burnley ahead of the summer, with the Clarets considering a swoop to sign the midfielder contracted to Premier League rivals, Southampton.

Reed has been with Saints his entire senior career, but loans with Norwich City, Southampton and now Fulham have been his proper shot at getting games at a decent level.

According to Football Insider, Burnley boss Sean Dyche is a big fan of Reed and is considering a move for him as the midfielder’s deal at Southampton runs down.

The 25-year-old is part of the Fulham squad currently chasing promotion in the Championship, with the midfielder flourishing under Scott Parker, particularly since the restart.

He’s made 25 appearances in the Championship this season, showing his best form sitting in-front of the Fulham defence and allowing others to spill forward.

On Saturday he featured in the 5-3 win over Sheffield Wednesday at Craven Cottage, but was sent-off in the 90th minute.

Parker’s side wrap up their season on Wednesday night when they play Wigan Athletic, with the Cottagers still having an outside chance of automatic promotion.

A play-off campaign feels more likely, however, with Reed looking set to be back in contention for that.

The Verdict

Reed has been excellent for Fulham this season and since the restart, he’s flourished in a holding midfield position.

In the eyes of many, he’s the standout performer in the Fulham midfield now and he should be given a chance in the Premier League in some capacity next year.

That might be with Fulham, it might be with Southampton or it could well be with Burnley.

He’d be a fine signing.

Thoughts? Let us know!