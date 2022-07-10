Burnley miss out on transfer deal for 25-year-old

Burnley‘s potential transfer deal for Austrian goalkeeper Patrick Pentz collapsed due to him not being able to obtain a British work permit thanks to recent rule changes, according to Alan Nixon on Patreon.

The Clarets are lining up more than one goalkeeper to arrive at Turf Moor as they attempt to win immediate promotion from the Championship back to the Premier League in 2022-23, with Pentz one of the individuals that Vincent Kompany wanted to acquire.

However, due to the points-based system that is now in play following Brexit, the 25-year-old would not have qualified for a work permit, therefore Burnley had to pull the plug on their deal.

Pentz, who has three caps for Austria and kept six clean sheets in 31 league games last season for Austria Vienna, has now opted to sign for Reims, who ply their trade at the top level of French football.

Kompany is still in the running to sign Kosovo international Arijanet Muric from his former club Manchester City, with The Athletic reporting last week that the Lancashire outfit were working on a deal for the 23-year-old.

The Verdict

With Wayne Hennessey set to join Nottingham Forest and Nick Pope already leaving for Newcastle United, in-between the sticks has become a real priority position to strengthen for Kompany.

It appears that little to no progress has been made on Muric, and now they’ve lost out on another option.

There are plenty of goalkeepers out there of different ages and experience that are available, but it is about finding the right ones that fit for Burnley.

Pentz may not have been a success anyway, but the work permit road block means that Burnley will have to go back to the drawing board.