Bristol City are reportedly in talks with Burnley over a deal that would see Tommy Conway move to Turf Moor, potentially in exchange for Scott Twine and Luke McNally, while Middlesbrough continue to hold an interest in the Robins’ frontman.

That’s according to the latest report from Bristol Live, who claim that the South West club are still in talks with both of their Championship rivals.

Conway’s days as a City player are seemingly numbered - with Manning coming out to the press to state that it is best if the striker leaves soon - and Boro looked to make the most of that opportunity by submitting a £5 million bid for the striker, who netted 12 times in 43 appearances during the previous campaign.

The striker has made his intentions clear that he is unwilling to sign a new deal with the club, and as a result, City will be looking to offload him this summer, with the Teessiders the first club to make their interest concrete with the seven-figure offer.

However, City want more guaranteed money as opposed to the significant add-ons that have been included in the negotiations, and that could see Burnley jump in ahead of the Teessiders with a better deal.

Middlesbrough deal under threat amid Bristol City, Burnley swap-deal talk

Bristol Live has reported that City and the Clarets are in conversations about an ambitious swap deal, with Conway said to be unwilling to sign a new contract at Ashton Gate.

The Robins are said to have enquired about both McNally and Twine heading to Ashton Gate with their wantaway striker, who they believe is worth significantly more than their 2023/24 loan signing, moving the other way.

Twine sent the second half of last season on loan with the Robins, and netted twice in ten games, while McNally spent the season on loan with Stoke City, where he featured 38 times in the Championship.

Conway has been subject to a £5 million bid from Middlesbrough over the summer, and while that still remains a possibility, Bristol Live have reported that Liam Manning’s side would like the deal to be restructured before continuing in any negotiations.

Scott Twine offer could hold the key to Burnley swap deal

Despite Boro’s reported offer earlier in the transfer window - which is still yet to be fully dismissed - the Clarets could have the upper hand in any negotiations with the Ashton Gate outfit this summer, with Twine a man the Robins have been trying to get their hands over the past few months.

After his successful loan spell where he linked back up with his old MK Dons boss Manning, the Robins have been keen to bring him back to Ashton Gate during the off-season, and put an end to his tough time at Turf Moor.

The City boss has made it no secret that he would love to work with the talented playmaker once again in the future, having spoken about the player upon the end of his loan spell last season.

Tommy Conway Senior Career Stats - as per Transfermarkt Team Apps Goals Assists Bristol City 92 25 6 Bath City 11 4 0

At the time, Manning said: “I’d love to work with him. I think he fits the club and profile of player we’ve got but there are so many challenges that go into it.

"For me, he’s been great; I think he’s got another level he can go to, I think he’s starting to show that and he fits what we’re trying to do.”

Luke McNally could add strength to Bristol City defensive ranks

Along with Twine, Bristol City have also enquired about McNally, who has spent the last season and a half on loan at Coventry City and Stoke.

With the potential addition of Twine and McNally, the Robins could help to add plenty of quality to their squad if a swap deal was confirmed this summer, with the defender already proving what he is capable of at Championship level.

Having moved to Turf Moor from Oxford United in the summer of 2022, the centre back is yet to start a league game for the Clarets, but has starred for both Coventry City and Stoke over the past two seasons.

With Manning favouring a three-man defence for much of the previous campaign, the addition of McNally to join the likes of Zak Vyner, Rob Dickie and Haydon Roberts as defensive cover could be a shrewd bit of business from the Robins, with want away striker Conway heading in the other direction.

No money may be traded whatsoever if this is the deal that goes down between the Clarets and City, but both clubs would likely benefit greatly from the player trading - it may now however come down to where Conway himself sees his future.