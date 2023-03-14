Burnley, Middlesbrough and Sheffield United join transfer race for Bristol City star

Championship trio Burnley, Middlesbrough and Sheffield United are currently keeping tabs on Bristol City midfielder Alex Scott and could potentially make a move for him if they win promotion at the end of this season, according to Give Me Sport.

The 19-year-old has been a key starter for the Robins for the past couple of seasons and has impressed many during his time on the pitch, with the televised FA Cup game against Manchester City during the latter stages of last month giving him the perfect opportunity to shine.

And he certainly took that chance with both hands, putting in a superb performance against Pep Guardiola’s men and potentially attracting more interest from elsewhere following that display.

Think you’re a hardcore Burnley fan? Try score 20/20 on this quiz all about the club

1 of 20 How many points did Burnley amass during their title-winning 2015/16 Championship campaign? 86 88 89 93

Whilst the Clarets, Boro and the Blades are all thought to be keeping an eye on him, it’s believed that Brentford and Everton have made an enquiry for the teenager as well as Brighton, Crystal Palace, Leicester City, Newcastle United, Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Some of these clubs, according to Give Me Sport, may be willing to let him spend another campaign at the Robins if they did buy him, via a loan deal.

Nigel Pearson’s men are hoping to generate as much as £30m for him, though they would possibly accept a £25m fee with the Robins slapping that price tag on their most valuable asset.

His contract at Ashton Gate doesn’t expire until the summer of 2025.

The Verdict:

After missing out on Callum O’Hare, the Clarets could potentially benefit from bringing an advanced midfielder in and could see Scott as someone who’s ready to take the step up.

The Lancashire side are the most likely of the three second-tier sides named to win promotion, so you have to feel they are currently in pole position out of the three teams to get a deal over the line, with last summer’s player sales potentially making this deal a possibility too.

The Blades, meanwhile, are set to lose James McAtee in the summer and may want someone to sit behind Oli McBurnie and Iliman Ndiaye, providing them with service and giving them the best possible opportunity to thrive at the top level.

It would be interesting to see what Boro would do with him if they did win promotion because Chuba Akpom is currently playing behind Cameron Archer and at the moment, Carrick will surely be reluctant to take the ex-Arsenal man out of the first 11.

Whether any of the trio would pay £25m remains to be seen – but with their parachute payments and the sales of Nick Pope, Nathan Collins, Dwight McNeil and Max Cornet in mind – you have to feel the Clarets are in the strongest position to pay the amount needed.