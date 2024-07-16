Stockport County are set to add Burnley's highly-regarded young forward Michael Mellon to their ranks ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

This is according to a recent reveal from Alan Nixon via his Patreon channel, where it's claimed that Stockport have struck a loan agreement for Mellon.

The Hatters have been extremely busy in the transfer market following their title-winning promotion from League Two at the end of last term, having brought in ten fresh recruits to date.

The outstanding capture may well be Lewis Bate, who was recently released by Championship side Leeds United after spending the last two campaigns out on loan with Oxford United and MK Dons.

They've also signed the likes of Jayden Fevrier, Jay Mingi, Jack Diamond and Corey Addai who've all previously excelled in the third and fourth tiers of the English football league.

They're yet to sign a striker, though that's seemingly soon to change with the impending arrival of Mellon.

Stockport County set to sign Burnley's Michael Mellon on loan

Nixon claims that Mellon is joining Stockport, so there shouldn't be anything preventing the deal from going through. It looks to be a straight loan deal with no purchase options, as Mellon could have a big future at Turf Moor if he carries on his fine goalscoring record from other divisions.

Mellon, who is a product of the Clarets' academy and an age-group international with Scotland, spent the first half of the 2023/24 campaign on loan with Morecambe and scored 15 goals in League Two before heading up to the Scottish top-flight to sign for Dundee FC until the end of the previous season.

Michael Mellon's 2023/24 stats, as per FotMob Club Appearances Goals Assists Morecambe (loan) 27 15 2 Dundee FC (loan) 14 3 2 Total 41 18 4

The 20-year-old returned three goals and two assists in 14 matches for Tony Docherty's side and will now hope for regular football with third-tier newcomers Stockport.

Burnley's Michael Mellon represents a strong signing for Stockport County

Although Mellon is untested in League One, his record last season is suggestive of a player more than capable of making the step up in class.

He's a natural goalscorer and a physical presence at over six foot, and he'll be provided with plenty of service in a Stockport side that typically dominates possession and carves out chances at will.

Plenty of goalscoring opportunities are sure to be serviced through creative forces such as Odin Bailey, Fevrier and Diamond among others, and Mellon should have all the tools required to be a success at Edgeley Park in 24/25.

Burnley themselves deserve credit for getting Mellon a strong League One loan move with a side who appear set to be firmly competitive and hold their own in the division, while the very locality of Stockport ensures that the Clarets can continue to keep tabs on the prospect during his time away from the club.

There's a chance that another highly-productive loan spell could see him finally force his way into the frame at Burnley, and supporters will be watching eagerly to see how he fares - in a year or two's time, he could be either ready to make an impact at Turf Moor in the first team, or he could be in a similar position to current Coventry defender Bobby Thomas, where he could be sold for a seven-figure fee.