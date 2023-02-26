Burnley may need to make two signings in this area during the summer transfer window: Opinion

Burnley are likely to have plenty of money to spend during the summer transfer window considering they are on their way to securing a return to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

At this stage, it seems almost impossible that they won’t seal a place in the top flight for next season and with this, owner Alan Pace can afford to increase Vincent Kompany’s budget with the club set to generate a lot of money from TV deals and other forms of revenue during the 2023/24 campaign.

Not only will they have the license to spend because of this – but also because of the fact they cashed in on key players last summer with Nick Pope, Nathan Collins, Dwight McNeil and Maxwel Cornet all leaving in big-money moves.

They also know they have assets in their squad that they can sell on for a decent amount of money if they needed to, with Josh Brownhill just one player who’s unlikely to be short of interest in the coming months.

Despite the Clarets’ squad depth, they may need to spend quite a bit if they want to give themselves the best chance of remaining in the top flight for the long term, with the goalkeeping department being one area that needs to be looked at.

Whether Arijanet Muric will start for the Lancashire side in the Premier League next season remains to be seen – but that won’t affect the fact that they may need to bring in two new shot-stoppers.

This is because the futures of Bailey Peacock-Farrell and Denis Franchi are uncertain at this point.

Ian Baraclough may have been dismissed from the Northern Ireland top job – but his comments about Peacock-Farrell potentially needing to leave Turf Moor to maximise his minutes at an international level and keep his place as his country’s first-choice shot-stopper will still be ringing in the player’s ears.

After getting a taste of regular football at Sheffield Wednesday last season, the Northern Irishman may be keen to seal an exit in the summer and that’s something Kompany will need to bear in mind.

The future of Franchi also needs to be decided – because the ex-PSG man will surely want to win as much game time at a senior level as possible next season.

The 20-year-old is unlikely to win that game time at Turf Moor during 2023/24 and the club will surely be keen to see him thrive for a first team elsewhere, something that will help to aid his development.

With Will Norris’ contract also coming to an end when this season ends and the player either unlikely to get a new deal or unwilling to sign a contract because of his lack of game time in Lancashire, that could leave the Clarets with a shortage of options in the goalkeeping department.

With that in mind, they need to be looking at signing a shot-stopper who will compete with Muric for a starting spot and a third-choice keeper, with the club probably not needing to spend too much to address this area despite the fact they may need to bring multiple faces in.