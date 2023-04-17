Burnley are continuing to keep tabs on Rangers winger Ryan Kent ahead of the summer transfer window, according to Alan Nixon.

The ex-Liverpool man's contract at Ibrox expires in the summer and with the player believed to be open to a move back to England, this could give the Clarets a good opportunity to secure him on a free transfer.

The state of play on the wing

They are in need of addressing their wing area this summer, not just because Nathan Tella is set to leave the club to return to Southampton at the end of the season but also because Darko Churlinov's future is uncertain.

Churlinov hasn't been able to make much of an impact since his move to Turf Moor last summer and if he fails to impress Vincent Kompany between now and the end of the season, it wouldn't be a surprise to see him made available for a move away.

Even if the North Macedonia international does leave, Kent would probably face a bitter battle on the left for a starting spot with Zaroury still at the club.

The Moroccan could potentially be sold if a high bid comes in, with Alan Pace previously showing that he isn't afraid to cash in on key players if the price is right. Borussia Dortmund are one side reported to be interested in the tricky wide man.

However, this summer is different. They have the license to keep hold of integral players following their promotion back to the Premier League and this is why it would be a surprise if he left.

Pace will be desperate to see his team remain in the top flight for the long term and keeping someone like Zaroury will surely help the Clarets in that quest.

Will Burnley need to make any concessions if they want to sign Ryan Kent?

Considering he has been such an integral player for his current team, he will be keen to be one of the first names on the teamsheet if he made the move to the Premier League.

However, he isn't guaranteed a decent amount of game time in Lancashire despite impressing north of the border and this is why he will need to negotiate a potential escape route for him if he did make this switch.

The winger could do this by agreeing a release clause with the club, something that could come in handy for him for two reasons.

Firstly, a club could be tempted to trigger this clause in the future even if he isn't a regular starter at Turf Moor, because he has already proven that he can be prolific in front of goal during his time in Glasgow.

And secondly, it could give him the chance to move back up to the top flight if he performs well but Kompany's side end up being relegated.

This release clause will need to be reasonably low to maximise his chances of a potential exit though - and negotiating this fee won't be easy for either party.

And it could even be a big barrier for the Clarets in their quest to sign him, so it will be interesting to see how negotiations pan out if they make a move for him.