Burnley have recently been relegated from the Premier League, but that hasn't stopped Vincent Kompany's name from appearing in a potential shock managerial change, with European giants Bayern Munich close to appointing the Belgian as Thomas Tuchel's successor.

The 38-year-old has only spent around four full years in management, and even been relegated in that time, but it appears his stock is still incredibly high amongst elite footballing circles.

This story has developed rapidly in the last few days but Kompany is said to be interested in taking the job at the Allianz Arena. This news broke from talkSPORT, who added that the former Manchester City captain has emerged as a surprise contender to replace Tuchel.

Kompany has since held talks with the German giants, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, as they look to reclaim their Bundesliga crown from Bayer Leverkusen next season, having had a trophy-less season.

Kompany is reported to be very keen on taking the role, and recent reports from Jacob Steinberg of The Guardian state that the Bavarian giants are now close to appointing him as their new boss, whilst The Telegraph's Mike McGrath believes compensation has been discussed and a deal is edging closer for the 38-year-old, who is also expected to take most of his backroom staff with him to Munich.

Sky Sports in Germany have reported the former Manchester City captain has a 'verbal agreement' with the Bayern Munich to become their new boss this summer, in news that has come as a surprise to most of the footballing world.

Kompany to take shock role with Bayern Munich

The jump from Burnley to Bayern Munich will, naturally, be a huge one for Kompany in many ways if he is to take if he takes the job. Partly, due to the serious weight of expectation that comes with such a role, as there will be plenty of pressure to win back their championship, while also expectations of performing better in the Champions League.

The reason most neutrals and fans alike are surprised is fairly obvious, with Burnley relegated from the Premier League after accruing just 24 points recently, and many points adrift of safety were it not for points deductions, but that somehow hasn't stopped Kompany's name from appearing in the running for one of football's most prestigious managerial positions.

Premier League final standings 2023/24 Team P GD Pts 16 Brentford 38 -9 39 17 Nottingham Forest 38 -18 32 18 Luton Town 38 -33 26 19 Burnley 38 -37 24 20 Sheffield United 38 -69 16

That is a concern which brings into question his credentials in plenty of respects, but the biggest question for the club's supporters will most likely be the lack of experience he has at the top level, at least as a manager. Burnley's relegation back to the Championship after just one season in the Premier League doesn't reflect magnificently at all on Kompany's ability to lead a team in the big leagues.

The German outfit are also used to big names with vast trophy cabinets, and Kompany has some minor successes in what is otherwise a fledgling managerial career so far. It's funny in some ways for many involved in football, due to the fact Kompany has failed to achieve what was required by the Clarets, but has since fallen upwards in the process, too.

However, the conversation around managers may now have taken a justified shift in what could be a seminal moment. They should perhaps be seen in the same way as players in terms of skill-set, and Kompany plays a brand of football that could easily translate well to the elite level.

Vincent Kompany to Bayern Munich could work

Kompany has enough about him in terms of leadership intangibles, which could see him take charge of an elite group of players and command immediate respect. He is, after all, one of the Premier League's greatest ever captains for his time with Man City.

He obviously showed a lack of quality defensively and out of possession with Burnley this year, which he will still need to improve in order to become an elite coach, but his in-possession philosophy and basic attacking principles should actually translate incredibly well to players that can enact his game plan to a far more perfected level than what Burnley could in the English top-flight.

It's why they dominated by being the best team with the best technical footballers in the Championship, which is not only what Bayern Munich are in the Bundesliga, but it goes without saying that they are among the best clubs in all of Europe in terms of their personnel and squad strength.

Kompany's reputation in terms of being able to dominate his opponent is what sets him apart from so many other managers to have passed through the Championship, akin to perhaps only Leeds United with Marcelo Bielsa in recent years in that respect. But his personality, his tactical approach, and his previous experience of working in Germany - he played for Hamburg for two seasons before moving to Man City as a player - could make him a slightly left-field, but great, choice for the Bavarians.

For clubs that are the size of the one that is eyeing up the 38-year-old, they need somebody with the personality to come in, guide the ship, and have command over that team; Kompany is someone who possesses those characteristics.

Not only that, he has shown an ability to get his team to play a dominating, attacking brand of football.

His game model is very much predicated on technical superiority to pull off the types of pre-planned routines of building the ball through the thirds, and needs an incredibly high level of understanding at the elite level to be used to the rotations between players and the constant combinations and moving parts in the final third. However, Bayern Munich should have everything tailor-made in that sense for Kompany to hit the ground running.

He can match any side in the world, at least in possession terms, but that evidently didn't work with Burnley given their deficiencies in the playing squad, at least comparatively to their Premier League peers. Having that dominance could actually work optimally and make them a juggernaut of European football again in the Champions League next season, all whilst shooting Kompany's stock back up to the level it was merely a year ago.

It's still obviously a tough one for Burnley fans to take, given how much Kompany has been backed as their man, even in difficult circumstances where they spent almost the entire season in the bottom three; but they also have to appreciate this opportunity is a good one for their promotion-winning manager, and it makes a lot more sense than first appears for all parties involved.