Burnley winger Manuel Benson is interested in a move to Leeds United.

This information comes from Ben Jacobs, who spoke to Give Me Sport about the player's stance and the latest situation on the Angola international.

The Whites are in need of at least one wing addition before the summer transfer window closes, with Crysencio Summerville sealing a big-money move to West Ham United earlier in the window.

He isn't the only wide player that has left Elland Road this summer, with Jack Harrison re-signing for Everton on loan and Jaidon Anthony returning to his parent club following the end of his temporary stay.

These departures have left Daniel Farke's side short of options out wide, and although Willy Gnonto and Dan James can be real assets out wide, more depth and quality is required in this department if they are to give themselves the best chance of winning promotion back to the Premier League at the second time of asking.

Plenty of wide players have been linked with a move to Elland Road in recent times, including Benson, Rabbi Matondo, Jonathan Rowe and Roland Sallai.

They have made a breakthrough in their quest to address this area, with Largie Ramazani close to sealing a move to West Yorkshire.

But they are set to miss out on their other targets, with Matondo and Rowe set to join other clubs.

Manuel Benson's stance on Leeds United move

As mentioned above, several wide players have left Leeds in recent months and that means more than one winger will be required, even with Ramazani joining.

In a boost for them, the Clarets' winger Benson, who is on their radar, is interested in a move to Elland Road.

This is according to Jacobs, who told Give Me Sport: "Burnley would sanction a sale which means that Leeds can be reasonably optimistic, and I'm told that the player would be keen on the move.

"The only thing - as we've also said before - that Leeds need to be conscious of is that if as expected, Jonathan Rowe goes to Marseille, Norwich could also enter the race.

"So Leeds will want to move fast on this one, knowing there's a deal to be had to make sure that there isn't a late hijack from Norwich in particular, who I would also expect to be in the mix for the player in the coming days if Jonathan Rowe departs in the coming days."

Leeds United should try and secure Manuel Benson deal

Leeds could richly benefit from having Benson in their team.

Both as a starter and a substitute, the winger was a real asset for the Clarets during their promotion-winning 2022/23 campaign, registering plenty of goal contributions.

Manuel Benson's 2022/23 campaign at Burnley (All competitions) Appearances 37 Goals 13 Assists 4

If he can replicate that at Leeds, he could help them to secure a place in the promotion mix at the end of this term, with his contributions much-needed if he joins as Farke's side look to bounce back from play-off heartbreak.

Not only would the Whites be strengthening themselves if they recruited the 27-year-old, but they would also be weakening a potential promotion rival.

Farke's side should have plenty of money to spend after the sales of some key players, so they should be pushing hard to try and recruit Benson.