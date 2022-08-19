Burnley manager Vincent Kompany can’t resist Blackburn dig ahead of Blackpool clash

Burnley manager Vincent Kompany has aimed a dig at East Lancashire rivals Blackburn Rovers – referring to them as “the other one I won’t name” ahead of his side’s derby against Blackpool on Saturday.

With the Clarets were relegated from the Premier League and Wigan Athletic promoted from League One last season, there are now five North West clubs in the Championship meaning bragging rights will regularly be on the line this term.

Kompany will manage in his first local derby on Saturday as Burnley welcome Blackpool to Turf Moor but in the build-up to the game against the Seasiders, the Belgian could not resist aiming a dig at fierce East Lancashire rivals Blackburn.

Speaking to Lancs Live ahead of tomorrow’s game, he said: “I have always lived for derbies, no matter the shirt I have worn. It gives the fans something extra, these games always have a little bit more pressure but it is something that can help us grow and I hope the team will be out there with a positive performance and on top of that the result.

“Usually players and managers try to tone it down a bit and play it down, I’m happy to give it the importance it deserves. You are in this game to win and have titles, but not everyone gets titles, so the next best thing is to win derbies and games against big sides or whatever.

“They are your trophy games and derbies are a big part of that, whether you play against Blackpool or Wigan or the other one I won’t name!”

We are a little less than two months out from the first East Lancashire derby, which takes place at Turf Moor on Saturday 12th November.

The reverse fixture comes on Saturday 18th March at Ewood Park.

The Verdict

This subtle dig at Blackburn is likely to get the Burnley fans on side and they can have faith that Kompany understands how important derbies are in North West football.

He played in some famous battles against Manchester United during his time at Manchester City and will hope his Clarets can have similar success in Lancashire.

Their first chance to establish local dominance will come on Saturday against Blackpool but Blackburn is the big one, make no mistake about it.

Supporters have waited five years for an East Lancashire derby but they will get at least two this season.

One true or false question about every current Burnley player – Can you score full marks?

1 of 26 Charlie Taylor signed for Burnley in 2016 True False