Burnley man set for EFL switch

Journalist Alan Nixon has revealed that Oldham Athletic are set to seal the signing of young Burnley defensive midfielder Christian N’Guessan on loan.

The 21-year-old is in need of first-team experience as he struggles to get playing time for the Clarets under Sean Dyche. Having joined the club in 2017 from Blackpool’s youth system, N’Guessan has not made a first-team appearance at Turf Moor, or indeed at any club he has played for, including Blackpool and West Bromwich Albion too.

Oldham currently find themselves at the wrong end of League Two as they sit 20th with just 26 points from 24 games, meaning they are eight points above the relegation zone.

It’s not been a great season so far for Oldham as they spend it in the fourth tier for the second season. They currently hold the third-worst defensive record having conceded 37 goals already, shipping two against Scunthorpe on New Year’s Day.

Having joined in September, manager Dino Maamria will be keen to bolster his squad to move up the table and defensive recruitments appear to be a priority, with The Sun reporter Alan Nixon revealing that Christian N’Guessan is set to join the club on loan for the rest of the season:

Oldham. Going to pick up young defender NGuessan from Burnley on loan. Good experience for the chap. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) January 2, 2020

The Verdict

It’s a good move all round for both N’Guessan and Oldham who will be bolstering a very weak defence, while the Burnley man is picking up some crucial first-team action after a quiet first few years in football.

He might not hit the ground running at Boundary Park but it could be a solid signing to see him acclimatise to senior football and develop much more for the future.