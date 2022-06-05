Burnley man sends clear transfer message ahead of summer window

Burnley striker Wout Weghorst has made it clear that he expects to leave the club in the summer window following their relegation to the Championship.

The target man was brought in to replace Chris Wood in the January transfer window but despite showing signs of promise initially, he managed just two goals in 20 appearances as the Clarets finished 18th.

Having previously impressed in the Bundesliga, as well as being involved in the Netherlands squad, it always seemed unlikely that Weghorst would stick around to play in the second tier.

And, speaking to Dutch media, as quoted by the Burnley Express, the 29-year-old claimed it has already been ‘agreed’ that he will be allowed to secure a move away.

“We have clearly agreed in advance that I will not play in the Championship. The club would like to keep me and will do everything they can to return to the Premier League as soon as possible.

“For next season it is important that I can perform at a high level, also with a view to the World Cup in Qatar. There is interest from Germany, England, and Turkey.”

The verdict

These words probably won’t go down too well with the Burnley fans as Weghorst didn’t exactly do much to help the team stay in the league with just two goals.

However, he has proven himself as a good player at different levels over the years, so you can understand why he feels he shouldn’t be playing in the second tier.

Ultimately though, it’s going to be about the money and unless a buying club stumps up the cash that Burnley want then he will be staying at Turf Moor.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.