Burnley’s Vitinho has made it clear that he intends to stay at the club following their promotion to the Premier League.

Will Vitinho leave Burnley?

The 23-year-old only joined the Clarets last summer after Vincent Kompany’s appointment, and he has gone on to play 35 times as the side won the title during what was a memorable season.

Therefore, it was a surprise to see some reports claiming Vitinho was on the radar of other top-flight clubs ahead of the upcoming window.

However, speaking to ESPN Brazil, the versatile former Cercle Brugge man revealed his delight at winning promotion this season, and he was already thinking about picking up results with his teammates next season, as he opened up on his national team ambitions as well.

“I want to prepare well for the start of the Premier League, with a good mind, and physically well. And when we get there, as we say in English, ‘enjoy’. We deserve it, we went through many moments here at the Championship. Now it’s time to get to the Premier League, work and enjoy the moment in the best championship in the world.

“Today I think about Burnley, about doing my job here. I have no doubt that as a consequence of the work I will have an opportunity in the Brazilian national team. First I have to focus here at Burnley, have a good pre-season, a good start to the Premier League. According to work, with my day to day, the national team will arrive at one time or another. I’ve been through the youth ranks. It’s a dream, a goal.”

Vitinho has a big role to play moving forward

It was a shock to see some reports suggest Vitinho could leave Turf Moor ahead of next season, as he has had a good year with Burnley. With his ability on the ball, and his capability to play in different roles, you would expect him to be a useful player for Kompany moving forward.

Clearly, Vitinho isn’t thinking of leaving the club, and it’s good to hear that he is dreaming of representing Brazil, as it shows that he does have lofty ambitions in his career.

As well as that, he’s looking forward to making his mark in the Premier League with Burnley, and he will hope to make himself a regular in Kompany’s XI when the new season comes around in August.