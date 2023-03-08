Burnley man has to come into Sunderland’s thinking if club sell Anthony Patterson: Opinion

Sunderland goalkeeper Anthony Patterson has enjoyed a meteoric rise over the last 12 months or so, with the 22-year-old enjoying an impressive campaign as the Wearsider’s number one.

The 22-year-old started the last campaign on loan at Notts County, however, he was brought back to the Stadium of Light early into his loan stint and emerged as a regular starter for the Black Cats by the end of the season.

Patterson’s displays in the second tier has generated interest from the higher division, with a recent Football League World exclusive revealing that Sunderland would sell if the price was right, following The Sun’s report that Wolves and Everton were two of the interested parties.

The FLW report also revealed that Everton were keeping tabs on the talented goalkeeper ahead of the opening of the summer transfer window.

Patterson’s continued rise has seemingly put him in contention for being called up to England’s senior squad for the upcoming international break, as detailed in a report from journalist Alan Nixon.

This will likely generate even further interest in the young shot-stopper and could help drive his eventual price with the Black Cats willing to sanction his departure for a favourable price.

Naturally, Sunderland will be starting to consider other goalkeeping options as they prepare for a potential Patterson departure.

One player that could and probably should at least come into their thinking is Burnley’s Bailey Peacock-Farrell.

The 26-year-old has been impressive when called upon for the Clarets this season, conceding just seven goals in 12 games.

However, the Northern Ireland international is too good to be playing in a deputy role in the Championship and deserves a destination where he has a good chance of regular second-tier action.

Sunderland are a side that play good football from their defensive third right through the pitch and that starts with having a composed and technically-impressive goalkeeper, and it is fair to say that Peacock-Farrell fits the bill.

Settling in would not be a problem too, with Northern Ireland teammates Daniel Ballard and Corry Evans already in Wearside and could help convince him.

The Stadium of Light is also a very attractive destination at the moment, both when considering the style of play and the rate of progression, and being part of that project could be enough to entice the 26-year-old.

Burnley are set to spend money to improve the squad as they edge closer to a Premier League return, and subsequently, Peacock-Farrell could drop down the pecking order.

Still just 26 years of age too, he has a lot of years ahead of him and can be classed as a more youthful goalkeeper when considering other players in the division.

Possessing excellent reflexes, a desire to learn and being immense in League One with Sheffield Wednesday last term, Peacock-Farrell would be an excellent addition at The Stadium of Light.