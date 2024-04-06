Highlights Ben Mee and Kieran Trippier were pivotal to Burnley's success, contributing to promotions and top-flight football.

When it comes to recent Burnley greats, you can’t look much further than Kieran Trippier and Ben Mee.

The duo were pivotal to the Clarets side that earned promotion to the Premier League midway through the last decade, and valiantly performed in the top flight as the country’s finest teams came to Turf Moor.

While the former moved on to enjoy a career which took him to Spain as well as Tyneside, Mee was something of a mainstay in the backline for the best part of a decade before moving to Brentford two summers ago.

Regardless of that, they will both always be fondly remembered in Lancashire for some great memories made along the way, as the Manchester City academy graduates made themselves a new home on Harry Potts Way.

Ben Mee and Kieran Trippier: From Manchester City to Burnley

With just under 12 months separating their birthdays, Trippier and Mee would have been growing up in the City academy system at much the same time, although game time was a rare commodity for the young defenders.

The central defender played just the once for the current Premier League champions before moving on, with a loan spell at Leicester City helping him bed into the men’s game before moving to Turf Moor, while his teammate on the flanks opted for a stint at Barnsley.

But it was the 2011/12 season that changed the course of history for the pair, as Eddie Howe moved to bring them both into the Clarets’ first-team plans for the following Championship campaign, and those initial loan moves are where it all began.

Right from the off the defenders excelled in their new surroundings - with Mee a rock at the heart of the defence, while Trippier bombed up and down the sidelines - and it wasn’t long before both were being signed for a more permanent stay in Lancashire after a number of standout performances.

Mee took that to the extreme with over 300 appearances in claret and blue, as he contributed to two promotions to the Premier League, before enjoying six seasons of top flight football at Turf Moor as Sean Dyche turned the side into hardened top flight campaigners.

Starting every single match of that 2015/16 Championship winning side, Mee epitomised everything about that Burnley side; the strength, the passion, the willingness to do everything to earn three points, and that approach emanated throughout his teammates as he set the standards in the dressing room.

There was a point where no one liked coming to Turf Moor, and the defender’s ability to negate his opposition’s attacking threat was part of that, as the Clarets conceded just 39 league goals on the way to a seventh-placed finish in 2017/18; their highest finish in over 40 years.

Top-half finishes, European football; these were high-times for Burnley, and Mee was at the centre of everything that was going right for the football club at the time, with his captain’s qualities shining through with his assuredness at the heart of the defence.

As for Trippier, a reported £3.5 million move to Tottenham Hotspur followed relegation in 2015, with the fullback developing into one of the finest wide defenders the country has seen in recent years, both for his club and national side.

England international Trippier shines for Tottenham Hotspur, Atletico Madrid and Newcastle United

Whether it was stopping an opposition attack, or whipping in a delicious ball with his cultured right boot, the right back continued to excel for Spurs over the next four seasons, as well as feature regularly for the national side.

As well as having a World Cup semi-final goal to his name, Trippier reached the Champions League final in 2019, before moves to Atletico Madrid and Newcastle United followed.

Still performing at the highest level, the pair will have had a chance to reminisce over their old Turf Moor days earlier this season, as Trippier’s Toon hosted Mee’s Brentford side, with the Magpies running out 1-0 winners.

Ben Mee, Kieran Trippier Burnley stats (all competitions) Ben Mee Kieran Trippier Appearances 370 195 Starts 364 195 Goals 12 7 Source: Soccerbase (includes loan spells)

They will have had plenty of happy memories to run over, with a promotion to their names as their careers began in earnest, as two players destined for the Premier League shone in the second tier.

They may have been born in Manchester, but they were made in Burnley; with over 500 appearances for the club between them they can count themselves among the club’s finest custodians in the current century.

Trippier is on record saying he would love a return to Turf Moor at some point in his career, and he will be warmly welcomed if he chose to do so, with many happy memories shared with Clarets fans that will last a lifetime.