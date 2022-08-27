Burnley make significant progress in pursuit of 21-year-old attacker

Burnley have reached an agreement with Belgian side Sporting Charleroi to sign striker Anass Zaroury, journalist Sacha Tavolieri has claimed.

With Vincent Kompany arriving at Turf Moor after a spell in charge of Anderlecht, the new Clarets manager has looked to exploits his knowledge of Belgian football in the market this summer.

Several players have already made the move to Lanchashire from Belgium, and it now seems as though another could be on the way.

Earlier this week, Tavolieri reported that Burnley were close to agreeing a deal to sign Zaroury, and it now seems as though the Championship club are about to get their man.

According to this latest update, the Clarets have now agreed a deal with Charleroi for the signing of the striker.

Burnley will apparently pay an initial €4million for the signing of the 21-year-old, with the Belgian side receiving 20% of any future sale.

It is now thought that Zaroury will travel to Manchester and undergo a medical this weekend, before signing a four-year contract at Turf Moor.

The Verdict

This does look as though it could be a rather useful signing for Burnley if it is confirmed.

The Clarets are not exactly stacked with attacking options at the minute, with Jay Rodriguez and Ashley Barnes their only two senior centre forward options.

Bringing in Zourary therefore gives them another attacking outlet to turn to going forward, and at 21-years-old, he is certainly a more long term prospect than the likes of Rodriguez and Barnes.

As a result, this does look as though it could be an important piece of business for Burnley, both when it comes to this season, and the long term.