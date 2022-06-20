Burnley make significant breakthrough in their negotiations with 32-year-old

Jack Cork has signed a new contract at Burnley, as confirmed by the club’s official website.

The midfielder has put pen-to-paper on a two-year deal.

It was revealed earlier this month that the Tykes were having discussions with Cork over the possibility of him remaining at Turf Moor.

Burnley have now made a significant breakthrough in their negotiations with the 32-year-old as he is set to remain at the club until 2024.

According to The Athletic, Cork did have an option of a one-year extension built into his previous contract.

However, due to Burnley’s relegation from the Premier League, this clause was taken away.

It is understood that Cork was always open to the possibility of staying at Burnley despite the fact the club are set to play in the Championship later this year.

The Clarets will be hoping to make a promising start to the 2022/23 campaign under the guidance of their new manager Vincent Kompany.

Kompany will need to launch a major rebuild of the club’s squad as 14 players are set to leave when their respective deals expire at the end of June.

Wout Weghorst and Dwight McNeil, who are both under contract for the upcoming term, have both recently been linked with moves away from Burnley.

The Verdict

This may turn out to be a sensible move by Burnley as they will need to call upon the services of individuals who have previously featured in the Championship next season.

During his career to date, Cork has made 183 appearances in the second-tier and thus knows exactly what it takes to compete at this level.

Whereas the midfielder only managed to average a WhoScored match rating of 6.38 in the Premier League last season, he could potentially benefit from dropping down a division.

Providing that Cork is able to maintain his fitness as well as his consistency in the upcoming term, he could help his side bring a feel-good factor back to Turf Moor.

The scale of the Clarets’ success in the Championship will mainly hinge on whether they are able to secure the services of some classy operators between now and the end of the window.