Burnley make seven-figure offer to overseas club for goalkeeper

Burnley‘s aggressive recruitment drive under Vincent Kompany is set to continue, with a €3 million offer made for Anderlecht’s teenage goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen, Belgian publication Het Nieuwsblad has reported.

The Clarets are having a full-scale rebuild following their relegation from the Premier League to the Championship, with new boss Kompany overseeing it after he replaced Sean Dyche this summer.

The likes of Scott Twine, Josh Cullen and Luke McNally have arrived at Turf Moor already, whilst Nick Pope and Nathan Collins have returned to the Premier League for eight-figure fees, with Maxwel Cornet likely to follow next.

And with veteran goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey’s departure to Nottingham Forest now confirmed, it has left Burnley in dire need of new stoppers, with Man City’s Kosovan international Arijanet Muric linked in recent weeks.

However, Kompany is seemingly keen on a raid of his former club Anderlecht once again, much like his capture of Cullen this week, for Verbruggen.

The 19-year-old Dutchman has played seven times in the Belgian Pro League under Kompany’s management, and now he is keen to bring the youngster to East Lancashire.

Burnley have reportedly put a multi-year contract on the table for Verbruggen to arrive at the club, where he would compete for a first-team spot as opposed to staying at Anderlecht and heading to play for their B team.

The €3 million offer that is on the table though is not enough according to the report, with Burnley willing to up their offer to between €5 million and €7 million to secure his signature.

The Verdict

Even though he’s very inexperienced at 19 years of age, Verbruggen is clearly highly-rated by Kompany to pursue him for such an amount of money.

But it would be asking a lot of a goalkeeper of very minimal experience to walk into a Championship side aiming for promotion to the Premier League and fill the gloves of Nick Pope.

Verbruggen would surely be a work in progress – or a project if you will – and would have competition in the form of a more experienced stopper at the Clarets.

Like he showed with Cullen though, if Vincent Kompany wants Verbruggen, then he will probably land him.