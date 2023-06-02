Burnley are set to go head-to-head with fellow promoted side Luton Town in a bid to sign Cody Drameh from Leeds United, according to Football Insider.

Who is Cody Drameh?

Drameh is a defender who is on the books of Championship-bound Leeds United but has spent the 2022/23 season on loan at play-off winners Luton Town.

The 21-year-old came through the ranks of Fulham but joined the Yorkshire outfit on a permanent basis in 2020. In his three years at the club, the defender has only appeared eight times.

This has been mainly due to the fact that he has spent time away from the club on loan deals. In the 2021/22 season, he joined Cardiff City for the last six months of the season.

In January of this year, he joined the Hatters and played an important role in the club’s success.

The 21-year-old played 16 times for Luton and played in all three of their play-off games, as he was seen as a crucial part of Rob Edwards’ team.

Who is interested in signing Cody Drameh?

Now that promotion has been confirmed, it seems that Luton are keen on signing Drameh to a permanent deal, but no further agreement was made in the loan deal, meaning other interested clubs can step forward as well.

Burnley are said to be interested in signing the defender as they also prepare for top-flight football. This update from Football Insider states that the Clarets have made an approach to the defender’s representatives.

The report adds that both Burnley and Luton will speak to Leeds in the coming days as they are both keen on signing the England under-21 international.

When does Cody Drameh’s contract expire at Leeds United?

Drameh is still under contract at Elland Road until the summer of 2024, meaning this summer could provide the club with their final chance to sell him for a reasonable fee.

The 21-year-old will have a decision to make this summer as he is surely going to be keen on playing regular first-team football again next season.

Leeds’ relegation to the Championship means Burnley and Luton can offer the player something they can't and, furthermore, it may be in the best interests of the club and player to let Drameh move on this summer after impressing once again this season.

His contract situation means Leeds may not be able to ask for the price they think he is worth, and Burnley and Luton will hope they can sign the defender on a much lower deal.