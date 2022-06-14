Burnley make major managerial announcement

Burnley Football Club have confirmed the appointment of Vincent Kompany as first-team manager.

The 36-year-old joins the Turf Moor outfit having spent the last three years at Belgian Pro League side Anderlecht.

The central defender joined the Belgian club as a player-coach initially, but assumed full-time coaching responsibilities in 2020.

Anderlecht finished the 2021/22 season sitting 3rd in the Belgian Pro League standings.

Kompany is a familiar name to fans of English football, having spent 11 years at Manchester City between 2008 and 2019.

During that time, the 36-year-old amassed 359 appearances for the club in all competitions, winning four Premier League titles, two FA Cup’s, four League Cup’s, and two Community Shield’s.

Speaking in the announcement that confirmed his arrival, Kompany said it was an honour for him to become manager of such an historic side.

“Burnley Football Club is a truly historic English side and it is an honour to be appointed first-team manager,” Kompany told Burnley club media.

“I’m excited by the challenge ahead.

“I’m looking forward to getting to work with the players and creating a positive, winning team for our fans when we return to Turf Moor.

“I’ve been impressed by the Board’s vision for the club which aligns with my own and I look forward to playing my part as we enter an important season.”

Hiring Vincent Kompany is certainly be a step in a new direction for Burnley this summer, although, with Sean Dyche having been in charge there for so long, it was always going to be regardless of who ended up in the Turf Moor dugout.

Kompany has cut his teeth in management at Anderlecht over the last few seasons, but has not pulled up any trees with league finishes of 8th, 4th and 3rd.

However, those three years will have been a great learning experience for the 36-year-old, who is now set to test his managerial skills in a totally different environment in the Championship.

The former City skipper faces a big task moulding Sean Dyche’s team into a side he can call his own, and it will certainly be interesting to see how he goes about doing so this summer.