Burnley make fresh transfer approach for international winger

Burnley are back in the running for Sporting CP winger Jovane Cabral, according to Portuguese publication A Bola – via Sport Witness.

The Clarets are said to have had an offer – worth a total of €5 million (£4.2 million) including bonuses and add-ons – accepted by Sporting a number of weeks ago.

However, the Cape Verde international at the time was not interested in making the move to a second tier club, and instead wanted a move to Turkish giants Besiktas instead.

A move to Türkiye hasn’t materialised though for the 24-year-old, and now Burnley are preparing to offer Cabral a better contract in order to bring him to Turf Moor.

Their initial offer for Cabral – which also includes a 20 per cent sell-on clause – is still on the table, with Sporting keen to offload the forward with less than one year remaining.

It remains to be seen as to whether Cabral, who spent the second half of last season on loan at Serie A side Lazio, will accept Burnley’s improved proposal, or if they will have to move on to other targets.

The Verdict

Burnley are in need of a new winger following the departure of Maxwel Cornet to West Ham, and that is despite already adding Manuel Benson this past week.

And Cabral is definitely a player who has a decent pedigree, and is at an age where he can only get better with regular game-time.

Whilst he may have initially turned his nose up at a move to a Championship club, the reality is that Burnley can afford to pay decent wages and in 12 months time, they could be back in the top flight.

Therefore, it may be wise if he does indeed accept the Clarets’ better offer this time around, as he could play an important part in a promotion push.