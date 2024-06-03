The managerial vacancy at Burnley is a hot topic currently - and former West Ham manager Alan Pardew is the latest name linked to the Turf Moor job in a surprise twist

This development comes after Vincent Kompany departed the Lancashire outfit to join European giants Bayern Munich last Wednesday.

Craig Bellamy and Mike Jackson will be taking interim care of the role while the Burnley board search for a new head coach.

Pardew is the latest name linked, with other candidates including former Chelsea manager Frank Lampard and West Brom's Carlos Corberan, as per The Athletic.

As stated by Andy Dillon of The Sun, Burnley are believed to have already made contact with Pardew as they begin their search for Kompany's successor.

The 62-year-old is believed to be interested in a return to full-time management, having not worked in England in over six years.

Additionally, he is keen on attempting to restore Burnley's top-flight status following their relegation after accumulating a meagre 24 points.

Recent years have seen Pardew endure spells at CSKA Sofia in Bulgaria as director of football and Aris Thessaloniki in Greece as manager, but this role would likely see him become a head coach.

This modern management structure may be a stark contrast to what Pardew is used to, but his Football League success speaks for itself, having won promotion to the Premier League with West Ham.

If Burnley side with the 62-year-old, then they will hope that they can resurrect his coaching career and secure a first-time return to the Premier League.

Whilst Pardew hasn't seen the inside of an English football club in six years, he is synonymous with fans across the United Kingdom. From starting his career at Reading to his last Premier League job at West Brom, he has seen a lot.

It was at West Ham that he kick-started his career into the limelight and earned his Championship promotion credentials. In three years at the Boleyn Ground, he took the London club to two play-off finals, securing promotion in the second one against Preston North End in 2005.

The following year, he took the Hammers to the FA Cup final, where they came out on the wrong side in one of the most recollected Wembley finals ever against Liverpool.

Since leaving the Hammers in December 2006, he has worked wonders at some clubs and got it wrong at others.

At Newcastle United, he did brilliantly, winning the Premier League Manager of the Year after achieving fourth place and European football, finishing above the likes of Chelsea and Liverpool in the table.

But, his stints at West Brom and Crystal Palace will be looked at less fondly, with the manager never able to reach the heights he set in the North-East.

Having been in charge of nine clubs across Europe, he represents a highly experienced individual who has a supreme record of taking his teams to Wembley.

For Burnley though, Pardew is a world away from the style of previous manager Kompany, and you wouldn't make him an obvious candidate to arrive at Turf Moor and make a difference.

That is why it feels unlikely that Pardew will be the individual to take charge of the Lancashire outfit when the manager search is all done and completed.