Craig Bellamy is a contender to become the new Wales boss, with the 44-year-old also thought to be in the running for the Burnley job.

The ex-Liverpool forward has spent the past two years as assistant to Vincent Kompany at Turf Moor, but he didn’t follow the Belgian when he was surprisingly named as the new Bayern Munich head coach.

Instead, Bellamy was named as interim boss for the Clarets as they continue their search for Kompany’s successor, and it has been reported that he is a name in the frame to take over permanently, although several candidates are under consideration, including Ruud van Nistelrooy.

Craig Bellamy in contention for Wales job

However, there is interest from elsewhere in Bellamy, as TalkSPORT has revealed that Bellamy is on Wales’ radar as they look for a replacement for Rob Page.

After failing to qualify for Euro 2024, the pressure increased on Page following a disappointing draw with Gibraltar and a heavy defeat at Slovakia earlier this month.

So, it was no real surprise when his sacking was announced in the week, and it seems Bellamy is someone the FAW would be keen on talking to.

The update states that Bellamy has already had discussions with key figures at Burnley, but, as outlined above, he is one of a number of contenders for the job.

Burnley could have a big decision to make over Craig Bellamy

As a proud Welshman who represented his country 78 times during his playing career, you would imagine that it is a real honour for Bellamy to be linked with the role.

After Gareth Bale’s retirement, it’s time for a fresh start for the Welsh team, and Bellamy may be the sort of young, energetic coach that is required to get the best out of the next generation coming through.

He has a clear footballing philosophy, and the chance to manage his country will no doubt be something he had dreamed of when he took his coaching badges.

Craig Bellamy Coaching Experience (Source: Transfermarkt) Club Role Cardiff City Academy Staff Cardiff City Head of Academy RSC Anderlecht U21 Manager RSC Anderlecht Assistant Manager Burnley Assistant Manager

Of course, there’s no indication he will be offered the job just yet, but it’s certainly something he will pursue.

From Burnley’s perspective, this could force their hand, and if Bellamy is the one they want to take the team forward, they could be in a position where they must make a decision.

The obvious benefit of club football is that he can work on a day-to-day basis, and Bellamy will also have aspirations of coaching in the Premier League, and he will no doubt feel he could do that with Burnley.

Burnley’s summer plans

Even if it’s not Bellamy, Burnley will want to get the new boss in as soon as possible, because there’s a lot of work to do on reshaping the squad, and the manager will have a say in recruitment.

Then, attention will turn to pre-season, and whoever is in charge will need time to get their ideas across to the squad, so this is not a process that Burnley should want to drag on for much longer.