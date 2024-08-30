Lyle Foster is now set to stay at Burnley after talks with Ipswich Town over a loan deal for the striker broke down.

Journalist Sacha Tavolieri has stated that the Clarets did try to move their current first choice number nine on to Portman Road this summer, with a permanent deal being discussed, but Ipswich ended up pulling out of the negotiations after talks over a loan-to-buy deal occurred.

Talks between the two sides were said to be ongoing on Thursday, after Tavolieri reported that Foster's proposed move to Portman Road, which would have included a £25 million mandatory buy clause at the end of the loan, was at an advanced stage.

The deal now appears to be dead in the water.

