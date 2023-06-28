Burnley have joined the growing list of clubs interested in Coventry City’s Viktor Gyokeres, and they are preparing an offer for the striker.

Burnley ready to move for Viktor Gyokeres

The Swedish international is a man in-demand this summer, as he has enjoyed another fantastic season with the Sky Blues, where he scored 21 goals as they reached the play-off final.

However, defeat against Luton Town at Wembley meant there were instant doubts about Gyokeres’ future, particularly as he is about to enter the final 12 months of his deal with Coventry.

So, a sale this summer is expected, but the Midlands outfit are determined to get a big fee for their star man, who is on the radar of Sporting CP, Wolves and West Ham among others.

TEAMtalk has revealed that Burnley are now firmly in the running to sign the 25-year-old, as they claim they are set to make an offer for the striker.

The update states that the Premier League outfit will offer cash plus two players as they look to strike an agreement with Coventry.

There’s no mention on who the two players are, although many will presume that Luke McNally is one, as the centre-back had slipped down the pecking order at Turf Moor last season, and was sent out on loan to the Sky Blues in January. And, he impressed during the run-in for Mark Robins’ side as they secured a top six finish.

Will Viktor Gyokeres leave Coventry?

It seems inevitable that Gyokeres will move on, and, in truth, that was on the cards as soon as the final whistle blew at Wembley. The striker has the ability to play in the top-flight, and it’s no surprise to see so much interest in the player, because he is someone who scores goals but has many other attributes as well.

From Burnley’s perspective, it makes sense that they are trying to use players as part of the deal, as it could give them the edge over some rivals as they look to bring Gyokeres in. Plus, for Coventry, the Clarets have some individuals that could make an impact in their side, as McNally proved, so this is one to monitor.

It remains to be seen whether Gyokeres would move to Burnley, as there are some more established clubs in the running for his signature, whilst Sporting CP and West Ham would both offer European football. So, it will be interesting to see how this plays out, but Coventry are right to stand firm this summer, and they will hope to reinvest the money that Gyokeres brings in to improve the squad as a whole.