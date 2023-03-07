Burnley look set to fork out eight-figure fee to sign loanee permanently this summer, personal terms “seen as a formality”

Burnley will need to fork out €15m if they want to sign Jordan Beyer from Borussia Monchengladbach permanently in the summer, according to a report from Sky Germany.

The 22-year-old has been a regular starter for the Clarets when available this season, making 26 appearances in all competitions this term and playing a big part in guiding them to the top of the Championship table.

Recently returning to action following an injury setback, he looks set to be one of the first names on the teamsheet alongside Hjalmar Ekdal in the absence of Taylor Harwood-Bellis, who has been missing since the Lancashire side’s FA Cup clash against AFC Bournemouth in January.

According to The Sun, the league leaders have an option to make this deal permanent and the same outlet believes they will definitely this up if, or rather when, they seal their return to the Premier League.

BILD previously claimed that they would have to pay an eight-figure fee to keep him at Turf Moor beyond the end of this season, although an exact price wasn’t specified in that report.

Sky Germany have been able to go into more detail, stating that Vincent Kompany’s side will pay €15m to recruit him for the long term.

Personal terms are “seen as a formality” with the player keen to play in the top flight.

The Verdict:

The Clarets should definitely look to secure some of their loanees on permanent deals so this is a great first step, even though they will have to pay quite a hefty fee for the defender.

Nottingham Forest saw all of their loanees depart in the summer and you feel that disrupted the start of their 2022/23 campaign because these departures created a big void in Steve Cooper’s squad.

Replacing loanees with other players is hard enough, let alone having to do it when you’re about to take the step up to the top tier.

This is a lesson the Clarets may have learnt – and with this – they may want to recruit quite a few of their on-loan players including Beyer, Michael Obafemi, Nathan Tella and Ian Maatsen.

It would be a major surprise to see Halil Dervisoglu return with the Turkish forward failing to make a major impact – but Taylor Harwood-Bellis may be keen to push for a long-term switch to Turf Moor considering he’s likely to get much more game time in Lancashire than he will with Manchester City next season.