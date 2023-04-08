Burnley loanee Taylor Harwood-Bellis is set to link up with the Clarets again ahead of next season, according to the Daily Mail.

The Englishman has been one of the first names on the teamsheet for the Lancashire outfit when fit and available - and has played a big part in guiding his current loan team back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

His game time has been limited by an injury setback he sustained earlier this year - but he has seemingly done enough to persuade the Lancashire outfit to take him back to Turf Moor again ahead of their first campaign back in the top flight.

Brentford, Fulham, Newcastle United and West Ham United's interest

90min reported this week that the Premier League quartet have the defender on their radar ahead of the summer, with the Clarets' interest also being noted in this story.

Eddie Howe's Magpies are on the prowl for another defender this season and have viewed Harwood-Bellis who could potentially arrive at St James' Park, although it's unclear whether he would win too much game time on Tyneside.

Newcastle could potentially be in Europe next season though if they can finish high up in the table, so that could help to boost the Manchester City player's minutes on the pitch if he did end up making this switch.

Taylor Harwood-Bellis' stance

According to the same report from 90min, Harwood-Bellis would still like to make the grade at the Etihad Stadium and thrive for his parent club.

However, he realises that his game time under Pep Guardiola may be limited if he stays put at City beyond the summer, so he could potentially jump at the opportunity to go out on loan again.

It seems as though the Clarets would be open to both a loan or permanent deal, with this flexibility potentially giving them an advantage in this race.

Would a return to Burnley be good for Harwood-Bellis?

If he's going to win more game time at Turf Moor than he would elsewhere, then this would certainly be a good move for him.

Spending quite a few loan spells in the Championship, it seems as though next season would be the ideal time for him to make the step up and he will need to at some point if he wants to give himself the best chance of fulfilling his potential.

There could actually be quite a few departures in the centre-back department in the summer, with Jordan Beyer set to head back to Borussia Monchengladbach, CJ Egan-Riley and Ameen Al-Dakhil potentially going out on loan and Luke McNally possibly leaving permanently.

Although replacements would obviously arrive, Harwood-Bellis and Hjalmar Ekdal may be in a good position to stake their claims for regular starts after performing well.

And with this in mind, you just feel a return to the Clarets would be ideal for the Man City player, who will only improve under a former world-class centre-back in Kompany.