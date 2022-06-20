Burnley lodge bid as they try to beat Championship rivals to transfer swoop of 20-goal attacker

Burnley have made an offer of around £4m as they look to win the race to sign Scott Twine from MK Dons.

The 22-year-old is coming off the back of an outstanding season in League One, where he netted 20 goals and registered 13 assists as Liam Manning’s side lost in the play-off semi-final.

Therefore, a summer move has always seemed likely, with Hull City already having made an offer for the attacker.

However, they will face fierce competition for his signature, and Sun reporter Alan Nixon has now confirmed that the Clarets have made a £4m bid for the player.

He does add that both clubs are wary of further interest in Twine, whilst MK Dons are thought to be resigned to losing their star man after they failed to win promotion.

Bringing in attacking reinforcements is sure to be high on Vincent Kompany’s to-do list after taking the job at Turf Moor.

Wout Weghorst and Maxwel Cornet are both expected to leave, with Matej Vydra set to miss a chunk of the campaign after suffered a serious knee injury.

The verdict

This would be an outstanding bit of business for Burnley as Twice was excellent in League One and is quite clearly ready, and capable, of making the step up to the Championship.

As well as that, he seems to have qualities that should allow him to thrive in Kompany’s side, with the Manchester City legend wanting his team to play a stylish brand of football.

So, Burnley fans should be excited about the prospect of Twine, although there could be a few twists and turns as they try to close the deal with Hull and others still keen.

