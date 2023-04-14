Burnley centre-back Taylor Harwood-Bellis is keen on a return to Turf Moor in the summer after the Clarets sealed their return to the Premier League last week, according to the man himself who spoke to the Burnley Express.

Currently on loan from Manchester City, his future remains unclear at this point with Pep Guardiola potentially running the rule over him in pre-season before deciding whether to keep him, loan him out or offload him permanently.

The Englishman faces a battle in his potential quest to secure regular first-team football at the Etihad Stadium considering some of the names ahead of him in the pecking order including Ruben Dias and Nathan Ake.

Taylor Harwood-Bellis' stance

With the competition he will face in his quest to win game time at his parent club, 90min believes the player is fully aware of this and that could mean that he's willing to make another temporary exit from the club.

Having already gone out on loan to the likes of Anderlecht, Blackburn Rovers and Stoke City, he may want to push for a first-team place at the Etihad now, but seems happy enough to make another loan switch.

Speaking about his future, the defender said: "I've thoroughly enjoyed my time at Burnley. I signed for the season so I'm a Burnley player right until the end of the season.

"If it carried on for another season it'd be something I'd be buzzing about.

"Football doesn't always go your way so we'll have to see what happens and see how the conversations go in the summer."

Interest from elsewhere

90min believes the Clarets would be interested in taking him back, either on loan or permanently.

However, the same outlet has also reported that Brentford, Fulham, Newcastle United and West Ham are also keen on taking him away from the Etihad, so the Clarets may face stiff competition in their quest to lure him back to Lancashire.

The player's stance on a return may be a boost for them in this race though.

Is Taylor Harwood-Bellis' stance the right one?

His representatives should certainly be looking to see who's interested in him before he makes his final decision on where to go next - because a better opportunity could potentially pop up for him.

However, it would be difficult to see many teams beating the Clarets in this race, because the player has already settled into life at Turf Moor and would be operating under a former world class defender in Kompany again if he re-joined his current loan team.

A switch to Brentford or Fulham could be exciting though because both have very useful managers at the helm and may be able to offer the 21-year-old plenty of game time, though it remains to be seen whether he would be open to making the move down south.

West Ham is another potential attractive destination but David Moyes isn't certain to remain at West Ham beyond the summer so the defender should wait and see what happens in terms of the Hammers' managerial situation before deciding to join them.

Newcastle are arguably the biggest name on this list - but plenty of game time at St James' Park isn't guaranteed - though they could be competing in Europe next season and that could allow him to win plenty of minutes.

If his starts are mainly in Europe and cup competitions though, then he won't win as much game time as he would want on Tyneside and that's why it would be difficult to see this possible switch materialising.

West Ham, meanwhile, have struggled at the bottom end of the top tier this season and with that, Harwood-Bellis may feel as though he could help to stabilise Moyes' side.