Championship promotion hopefuls Burnley have been linked to Wycombe Wanderers striker Daniel Udoh, as per Africa Foot.

Udoh, who only joined League One Wycombe last summer, has impressed in the third tier, having notched seven goals in 30 league appearances.

Whilst Burnley’s sensational defence has rightfully caught the eye, Scott Parker’s side have sometimes lacked goals – explaining their hunt for a new striker.

Burnley reportedly open talks into Wycombe Wanderers’ Daniel Udoh

Burnley look set to make Championship history at their current defensive rate, having conceded just nine times in 34 matches, but their lack of goals has become a stumbling block in their quest for promotion back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

Parker’s side have scored 43 times this season, at least five goals away from some of their nearest promotion rivals.

Championship Top Four (As of 27/2) Pos. Team P GF GA GD Pts 1 Leeds United 34 71 20 51 75 2 Sheffield United 34 48 26 22 70 3 Burnley 34 43 9 34 68 4 Sunderland 34 50 31 19 60

Midfielder Josh Brownhill is the only player to hit double digits in the league this season, whilst Zian Flemming, predominantly an attacking midfielder, has been deployed as a striker, where he has scored seven goals in the Championship.

Burnley did refresh their striking options in the winter window, allowing Jay Rodriguez to move to League One Wrexham as Ashley Barnes returned to the club from Norwich City.

However, Barnes is out of contract this summer, and as such, Burnley are on the hunt for a new striker.

It appears the Clarets are looking down the EFL pyramid for a solution, with Udoh appearing on their radar.

Africafoot.com report that Burnley have opened talks with Wycombe by making an initial £850,000 offer.

However, with the transfer window currently closed, Wycombe are hesitant to conduct any negotiations as they wish to focus on their promotion push into the Championship.

Daniel Udoh’s up-and-down journey to League One

Nigerian-born Udoh has had a convoluted route up the EFL. Born in Lagos and arriving in England at the age of nine, Udoh started his footballing career in the youth system at Luton Town.

He failed to make an impact with the Hatters, finishing his footballing education at fellow Hertfordshire outfit Stevenage.

Bizarrely, Stevenage were not impressed with how much time Udoh spent on international duty with Nigeria’s under-17s, releasing him before he ever had a chance in the first-team set up.

That saw Udoh drop into non-league, where he played for a host of clubs between 2014 and 2016, before joining Crewe Alexandra.

Although Udoh would go on to make 15 EFL appearances for Crewe, he again found himself on multiple loans to non-league clubs.

In 2018 he was released and joined AFC Telford United in the National League North, where his 19 goals in 39 sixth-tier appearances were enough to catch the attention of Telford’s Shropshire neighbours, Shrewsbury Town.

A five-year spell at Shrewsbury saw Udoh notch 38 goals in 181 appearances, reaching double figures in two separate League One seasons.

In the summer of 2024, Wycombe Wanderers swooped in at the expiry of Udoh’s contract, securing themselves a proven goalscorer at League One level.