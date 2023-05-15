Burnley are interested in signing Manchester City youngster James Trafford as Vincent Kompany looks to strengthen his squad following promotion.

Who is James Trafford?

The 20-year-old is contracted to the Premier League champions, but he is yet to play for City, with his game time coming out on loan.

After a short spell with Accrington Stanley, Trafford has spent the past 18 months with Bolton Wanderers, which includes starring in the current campaign to help them to the play-offs.

The stopper played in every game apart from the final day win at Bristol Rovers, where Ian Evatt made changes, and he was a key reason they ended up with the second-best defensive record in the division.

Kompany was a notable observer at the University of Bolton Stadium on Saturday as the Trotters drew their first-leg with Barnsley, and it seems that his appearance could be linked to Trafford.

That’s after Football Insider claimed the England youth international is a target for the Clarets, as the boss looks to bring in a new keeper ahead of their top-flight return.

Plus, the update states that Trafford would see a clearer path to the first-team at Turf Moor, with Ederson and Stefan Ortega currently the options available to Pep Guardiola.

Aro Muric, who also joined from City, is the current Burnley keeper, but he hasn’t always convinced, even though he has been part of the hugely successful campaign that saw Burnley win the title and pick up over 100 points.

The immediate focus for Trafford will be on helping Bolton to promotion, with the keeper sure to be in the XI when they travel to Oakwell for the second leg on Friday night.

Big summer awaits for Trafford

There’s no denying that Trafford is a very talented young keeper, but his only first-team experience has come in League One, so if Burnley are bringing him in to play, it would be a very brave move as he is stepping up a fair few levels.

But, Kompany has shown that he has a very good eye for a player, and if Trafford is the keeper that he wants, whether that’s for next season or the years to come, then the board should be looking to do all they can to get it over the line.

For Trafford, he will be delighted with how things have gone with Bolton, and there’s no doubt he has the potential to become a regular top-flight keeper. So, he will have a big decision to make in the summer about his future, and it will be interesting to see where he ends up.