Highlights No deal for Connor Roberts is immnent for Leeds United, according to Graham Smyth.

Burnley and Leeds United are now promotion rivals, which could make an agreement tough to strike.

However, if an affordable deal is there to be done, the Whites should do it.

Leeds United are not set to sign Burnley full-back Connor Roberts at this stage, according to Graham Smyth.

He revealed this information on the Inside Elland Road podcast, following reports linking Roberts with a return.

The Whites have already brought a familiar face back to West Yorkshire this summer, with Joe Rodon joining the club on a permanent deal following his successful loan spell last term.

Archie Gray's move to Rodon's old club Tottenham Hotspur made this possible - and the revenue that the teenager was able to generate from his move could also allow Leeds to address other areas.

However, they need to watch their spending following their play-off final defeat against Southampton, and that could mean that they are limited in the business they can do between now and the end of the summer transfer window unless they make further key sales.

Although they have plenty of key players, including Crysencio Summerville, who could generate a huge fee if sold this summer, Daniel Farke and the board may be keen to retain the vast majority of their key first-teamers considering how successful a lot of them were during the 2023/24 campaign.

However, it's clear that there are some areas that need to be addressed in the coming weeks, with more depth in central defence and central midfield likely to be required.

Leeds' right-back department also needs to be looked at, with Luke Ayling leaving the club following the end of his contract at Elland Road and Cody Drameh looking unlikely to put pen to paper on a new contract as well.

And with Gray leaving and Rasmus Kristensen potentially set to follow him out of the exit door in the coming weeks, the Whites don't have many options at right-back.

Sam Byram can play there, but he was used on the left last term and could be more suitable as a backup option to Junior Firpo rather than a regular starter.

With this in mind, it was no surprise when it was reported by TEAMtalk back in March that the Championship play-off finalists were keen to strike a deal to take Roberts back to Elland Road on a permanent basis.

He joined the club on loan during the winter window and didn't start that many games because of Gray's excellent performances on the right-hand side.

Connor Roberts' 2023/24 loan spell at Leeds United (All competitions) Appearances 15 Starts 3

But there could be a starting spot available for him next term - and with just weeks to go until the new season - Leeds will surely be hoping to address this area.

However, journalist Graham Smyth has revealed on the Inside Elland Road podcast that nothing seems "imminent" regarding Leeds potentially re-signing the Welshman from the Clarets.

Leeds United bringing back Connor Roberts would be a no-brainer

The full-back could be a vital addition for Leeds.

Roberts is an excellent right-back option and with the Whites needing options in that area, bringing back a familiar face would be ideal.

It also has to be said that the Welshman is a previous promotion winner and has plenty of valuable experience under his belt in the two top tiers of English football.

Recruiting a player from a likely promotion rival may be difficult - and that could be a barrier to getting a deal over the line.

But if an affordable deal can be done, the Whites should pursue it.