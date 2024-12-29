Leeds United are believed to be weighing up an audacious move to land Mike Tresor from their promotion rivals Burnley as the January transfer window opens in a matter of days.

That's according to Alan Nixon, who claims that the Clarets' forgotten man is eyeing up a January exit, and his camp believe that Leeds are one of the interested parties.

Any such move would be difficult to see come to fruition given the pair are directly competing against each other for a top-two finish in the Championship, but Tresor's distinct desire not to play at Turf Moor is something Leeds will hope to capitalise upon.

The Belgian hasn't made a single appearance for his current side this season despite Scott Parker's insistence that he was very close to becoming available for selection, which has left Clarets fans wondering where their big-money signing has got to.

Burnley's American owners want Mike Tresor to play for them again

Burnley Chairman Alan Pace is keen to see Tresor pull on the claret and blue shirt again and take to the field to bolster their promotion push, but that seems to be an unrealistic ambition.

Mike Tresor Burnley stats (Transfermarkt) Appearances Goals Assists 19 0 0

Nixon claims that because of his lack of sightings, people within the club have nicknamed him 'Hidden', but for Pace - who invested £16m to bring Tresor to Burnley - his absence isn't amusing.

Tresor's camp believe that a move to Leeds could be on the cards, but it's hard to see the Clarets playing along with that given the fact that the winger has caused them a whole manner of headaches since his move from Genk.

The fact Leeds are a direct rival is the overriding reason why a move is unlikely, but player power often forces moves in football.

Burnley need to find a quick resolution to the Mike Tresor situation

For Pace, finding a quick resolution to this ongoing dilemma is key to what January brings for the club.

It's no secret that, after their relegation from the Premier League, the club aren't struck with cash - evidenced by the fact most of their transfer moves these days are loan-to-buy deals. But selling Tresor could free up some funds to invest in January.

With goalscoring still a bit of an issue, the club are expected to be in the market for attackers in the coming weeks, but they have someone who could ease the burden in Tresor, so for Pace, the solution is fairly clear - he either sells Tresor and reinvests, or he stays and helps the club's promotion hopes.

The one solution that he won't fancy though is selling to Leeds, as he will be acutely aware that Tresor has the quality to get them over the line, potentially at the Lancashire side's expense, with Sheffield United also firmly in contention for a top-two finish.