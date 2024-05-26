Highlights Burnley are facing a season in the Championship after suffering relegation - it's time for a fresh start and possible managerial changes.

Connor Roberts' return could be crucial for Burnley's promotion push - his experience and skills will be valuable in the upcoming season.

Stability and Championship experience are key for Burnley's upcoming season - retaining players like Roberts will be vital for success.

Burnley prepare for a return to the Championship following their relegation from the Premier League.

Vincent Kompany's Clarets endured a rather miserable campaign this season as they managed to pick up just 24 points, which saw them finish 19th in the table and become one of the three clubs to suffer relegation immediately after earning promotion.

Preparations are now underway for next season as the club look to earn an immediate return to the top flight in the 2024/25 campaign. The club will surely undergo a big rebuild this summer, and that may include the man in charge. Kompany is currently a hot topic regarding the vacant managerial role at Bayern Munich as he is said to be Bayern's preferred choice to become their new boss, which leaves Burnley in a strange situation.

The club may well have to find a new boss to take them into a new era, but alongside that they must ensure they go into next season with a squad capable of promotion.

Burnley's retained list was published last week (21st of May), and it stated that a number of players were returning from their loan spells, including Connor Roberts, who could play a huge part in Burnley's promotion push next season.

Connor Roberts to remain at Burnley

Roberts has been on the books at Turf Moor for the last three years, and while he started this season as Burnley's first-choice right-back, his game time began to decline and by January it was time for him to depart on loan.

It was Leeds United who secured his services for the remainder of the season, and he would go on to make many appearances off the bench to help the club reach the Championship play-offs.

Following the Championship play-off final, he is set to return to his parent club Burnley, as announced in the club's retained list.

It was reported by TEAMtalk that Leeds United were planning on securing a permanent deal for Roberts as they look ahead to next season, but that now looks rather unlikely.

Roberts can play a big role for Burnley next season

The Clarets may be going into next season with a completely new manager and a completely new identity, so it is absolutely vital they hold on to some form of stability and experience. Roberts is exactly what they need for next season if Kompany does depart, as he has been in this position before.

In the summer of 2022, Burnley had just been relegated from the Premier League and were appointing a new manager as Kompany arrived at Turf Moor. Roberts would go on to make 39 league starts in the 2022/23 campaign as Burnley earned over 100 points to win the Championship title.

Connor Roberts' 2022/23 Championship stats, as per Fotmob Apps Minutes Played Goals Assists Pass Success % Chances Created 43 3,529 4 6 87.7 41

Of course, Burnley will be aiming for a similarly dominant season regardless of who is in charge, so Roberts must be a part of it. He was their starting right-back for their last title-winning campaign, and he was one of their most consistent performers, so it makes sense for Kompany, or the potential new manager, to give him back his first-choice role.

Burnley will feel the need to go through a major rebuild this summer and if there is one thing they are in desperate need of, it is Championship experience, which is what Roberts brings in abundance.

With that in mind, his return from Elland Road makes perfect sense.