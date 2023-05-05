With just one point needed against Middlesbrough on the final day of the 2022-23 Championship season to secure a spot in the play-offs, the last thing that Coventry City needed on the eve of a huge match is the rumour mill swirling around Viktor Gyokeres.

It is perhaps inevitable that with the summer transfer window fast approaching that clubs will start to show their interest in in-form players, and Gyokeres is one of the hottest strikers in the EFL based on the previous two years.

Following on from his 17-goal haul last season, the 13-cap Sweden international has plundered in 22 goals in all competitions for the Sky Blues this campaign and is a major reason why they are closing in on finishing in the top six.

However, speculation has followed the 24-year-old around and this week it was revealed that Championship champions Burnley have re-ignited their interest from before the January transfer window.

It is Wolves who are said to be the front-runners for the forward's signature, though, according to Football Insider.

What do we know about Wolves' interest in Viktor Gyokeres?

It was claimed that Julen Lopetegui's side are leading Leeds in the race for his services, and that has been backed up by local reports from the Express & Star, who have reported the club's keenness on Gyokeres this summer.

That will likely only happen if Wolves' Premier League status is secured, and considering they are seven points clear of the relegation zone with four matches to play, they could confirm their position in the top flight this coming weekend.

There's going to be no shortage of interest in Gyokeres this summer, and ex-England international Carlton Palmer believes that Molineux could be the ideal destination for him.

Palmer has also claimed that the Sky Blues could cash in even if they are promoted - offering the chasing sides further hope.

What has Carlton Palmer said on Wolves' interest in Viktor Gyokeres?

"I'm sure Coventry will not want to lose Viktor, but they can't run the risk of him entering into the final year of his contract and him running it down and leaving on a free or on a low-cut fee," Palmer told Football League World.

"So, I think even if Coventry were promoted through the play-offs, the likelihood is that they will sell him this summer.

"22 goals this season and 10 assists with one game to go, 17 goals last season so he's proved he's a consistent performer at Championship level and worth the risk if the money is right.

"The fee is believed to be around £20-25 million - Wolves, Leeds, Burnley, Everton are all chasing his signature and I believe Wolves are pushing the hardest and that might suit Viktor seeing as he's in the Midlands area and he wouldn't have to move his family.

"I think he'd be a good signing the way that Wolves play because Diego Costa is only on a short-term deal and he's not getting any younger."