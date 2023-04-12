Burnley have been dealt what is surely a significant setback in their pursuit of AC Milan attacker Charles De Ketelaere.

With the Clarets' promotion to the Premier League confirmed recently, rumours about who could potentially arrive at Turf Moor in the coming months have already begun to surface.

De Ketelaere's name was one of those mentioned, as we will discuss below, but following the latest reports, it seems unlikely that Burnley will be able to get this one done.

What is the latest on Charles De Ketelaere to Burnley?

The latest reports surrounding the young Belgian's future come courtesy of Le Soir.

Indeed, they claim that it would take a bid of at least €35 million for Italian giants AC Milan to consider selling De Ketelaere this summer.

Despite the 22-year-old having an underwhelming first season at the Serie A club, it appears they are certainly not willing to let him go on the cheap.

The fee is not the only potential stumbling block to this deal being done, either.

Le Soir also report that the player himself would need convincing to move to England.

Given that he rejected Leeds United last summer, who are also in for him once again this time around, it could be a hard sell.

When were Burnley linked to Charles De Ketelaere?

The initial reports linking the Belgian attacker to Turf Moor surfaced via TEAMtalk over the weekend.

Indeed, they report that Leeds United are ready to offer the Belgian an exit route from AC Milan having missed out on him last summer, but, that the player is also of interest to Vincent Kompany at Burnley.

Interestingly, in the piece, TEAMtalk also speculate that the prospect of working under the Belgian could be appealing for De Ketelaere.

Will Burnley sign Charles De Ketelaere?

Given this latest update regarding his price tag, you would have to say a move for the Belgian player is looking unlikely for Burnley.

With Premier League finances at their disposal, they could probably afford the player. However, it would be a significant chunk of their budget were they to go and splash 35 million euros on him.

Instead, the Clarets would likely be better off spreading their cash, and investing in several areas of their squad that are bound to need improving.

As dominant as they have been in the Championship, the Premier League is a different beast altogether, and reinforcements all over the pitch will need to be looked at.