Burnley launch transfer offer for 20-year-old

Cardiff City have rejected a £2.5m bid from Burnley for Isaak Davies, according to Football Insider.

The Clarets are seemingly on the prowl for more players that can make a difference in the final third, something that’s understandable with the likes of Maxwel Cornet and Dwight McNeil both departing Turf Moor in recent weeks.

Following Cornet’s departure to West Ham, they have a shortage of options up top with Jay Rodriguez and Ashley Barnes their main attacking options at this stage.

The Ivorian recorded nine goals in 26 Premier League appearances last term, with the 25-year-old arguably needing to be replaced to give Vincent Kompany’s side the best chance of getting back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

Kompany, however, has been focused on recruiting younger players who perhaps don’t have too much Championship experience under their belt and Davies fits into that category, having only made his senior debut for the Bluebirds last term.

He recorded three goals in 29 competitive appearances during the 2021/22 campaign, plying his trade out wide and but mainly operating down the middle as an alternative to the likes of Jordan Hugill and Uche Ikpeazu.

Despite his inexperience, the Clarets have launched a £2.5m offer for him, though Steve Morison’s side are holding out for a higher fee at this stage.

The Verdict:

In fairness, the likes of Barnes and Rodriguez are experienced options so it wouldn’t be a bad idea to have a younger option in attack.

However, there does need to be a balance between youth and experience and at this stage, it doesn’t feel as though Davies could be the main man to fire them to promotion this season.

Only making a full breakthrough last term, he still needs time to grow and the player would probably be best served doing this under his current boss Morison, who has worked with the youngster for a considerable amount of time now.

The Bluebirds don’t need to sell him at this stage unless a ridiculous offer comes in, so it would be difficult to see the 20-year-old moving on during this window, even with the funds the Clarets have at their disposal.

And to benefit Kompany, surely it would suit him to recruit a more proven goalscorer. You have to give the Belgian credit for focusing on the long term with some young additions – but this potential deal may be one to avoid for now.