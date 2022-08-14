Burnley launch bid for £10m-rated player

Burnley have submitted a bid for Metz centre-back Boubacar Kouyate, as per a report from Alan Nixon.

The Clarets are currently some way off the French second-tier side’s valuation of the 25-year-old, with the latter holding out for around £10m for the defender.

According to Nixon, the Clarets half offered around £5m but are prepared to insert a sizeable sell-on clause into this potential agreement to try and get a deal over the line, with the defender being omitted from his current side’s squad this weekend amid this possible move to Turf Moor.

The Clarets are currently on the prowl for another central defender with Kevin Long being made available for a transfer and the club also considering the possibility of cashing in on Charlie Taylor before the summer window closes, amid interest from Leeds United.

They previously looked to be in the race for Liverpool centre-back Sepp van den Berg but with Blackburn Rovers guaranteeing him game time, Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side look set to come out on top.

This has left Vincent Kompany’s side needing to focus their attention elsewhere – and they have now made their move for Kouyate – though a deal isn’t guaranteed to materialise at this stage.

One positive, however, is that the 25-year-old shouldn’t have any problems getting a work permit.

The Verdict:

In fairness, the Clarets may as well bring in some top-quality players with the funds they have at their disposal, and someone of Kouyate’s calibre may be much-needed if Taylor moves on.

If they do get Kouyate, you can understand why the Clarets would move Taylor on, though they could potentially switch to a back three to accommodate the latter, the Mali international and Taylor Harwood-Bellis.

With a couple of weeks still left to go before the window closes, they are in a good position to try and get the best possible deal for him and with Metz being relegated last season, they may be willing to offload him to balance the books.

However, they shouldn’t risk losing him either because they have plenty of money to spend after recent sales and at 25, the central defender could be an excellent long-term signing if he can keep developing.

He will also provide experience to what will be an inexperienced backline if Taylor was to move on, so you could certainly see why they would want to get a deal over the line.