Burnley have submitted a bid in the region of £9m to try and lure Sunderland's Jack Clarke to Turf Moor, according to Sky Sports reporter Keith Downie.

The ex-Tottenham Hotspur man enjoyed a very successful 2022/23 campaign, recording 11 goals and 13 assists in 50 competitive appearances with his contributions helping to fire the Black Cats into the play-offs.

He was particularly useful because of the Wearside outfit's lack of forward options for much of the season, with Ross Stewart ruled out of action for much of the campaign and Ellis Simms being recalled by Everton in January.

Although Joe Gelhardt came in, he was only able to make a limited impact and the Black Cats had a real lack of depth in the forward department.

Clarke, however, proved to be a game-changer in the final third alongside the likes of Amad Diallo and Patrick Roberts during his first season as a permanent Sunderland player.

When does Jack Clarke's contract run out?

If Clarke only had one year left on his contract, the Black Cats may have been forced into selling him but he signed a four-year contract last summer.

That means he could remain at the Stadium of Light until 2026, so the Wearside outfit don't need to cash in on him this summer if they don't wish to.

They are in a much different situation with Ross Stewart, who only has one year left on his deal and is yet to sign an extension.

Would Jack Clarke be a good signing for Burnley?

With Nathan Tella yet to rejoin the Clarets, having someone like Clarke could be extremely useful because he could be a real threat on the wing.

Not only do Kompany's side need a striker who can get on the scoresheet regularly - but they need players across the pitch who can contribute in the final third and that could be key to their survival.

Clarke isn't guaranteed to thrive at the top level straight away, but he's still young, is full of confidence and has a point to prove to Tottenham Hotspur following his failed spell in the English capital.

Because of the fact he's still young, he still has plenty of time to impress and with the player showing a willingness to move to different parts of the country before, it may not be difficult to agree personal terms.

But you feel Burnley will need to raise their bid considerably if they want to get an agreement sealed.