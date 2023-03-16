Burnley manager Vincent Kompany believes his side could potentially resolve the issue that has caused the implementation of their transfer embargo "very soon", speaking to the Burnley Express.

The club were placed under this embargo by the EFL after failing to submit their accounts by the March 1st deadline, something that may have caused concern considering this sanction came out of the blue.

However, a statement for the Clarets revealed that they had changed their auditors in November and that was the key reason why their accounts weren't submitted in time, though they did provide draft accounts and other financial details to the EFL to check.

The statement added that they weren't expecting the body to have any problems with their accounts when they are eventually submitted, with many expecting them to have abided by financial rules after spending a long period in the Premier League and earning a lot of revenue in the process.

They are yet to have their embargo lifted and Kompany will be particularly keen to have this issue resolved quite quickly, ensuring that their plans for the summer transfer window aren't disrupted just because of this minor issue.

However, he was unflappable in his post-match press conference after being quizzed on this issue following his side's 3-1 victory against Hull City, reiterating the message that there was nothing to worry about.

Speaking at the MKM Stadium last night, the former Manchester City captain said: "It's not a financial matter for us, it's an administration issue. When you change ownership, accountants, auditors, these types of things will be resolved in time.

"We'll have an answer very soon, but nobody is worried from our side."

The Verdict:

There doesn't seem to be any reason to panic at this stage so it's pretty much business as usual for the Clarets who are currently flying high in the division.

In fact, their current position has given them an advantage ahead of the summer despite their embargo, because they already know which league they will be competing in next season.

With this in mind, their recruitment team won't have to draw up two separate shortlists to prepare for life in two separate divisions, something that can allow them to focus more on specific targets.

If they can provide a more detailed report on these targets because they're focusing on preparing for one league, that will give Kompany and his coaches a better idea of whether these players will be the right fit for them.

They just need to ensure their accounts issue is sorted before the next window opens so they can try and make a productive start to the summer - and considering how small this issue seems to be - it wouldn't even be a surprise if restrictions disappear in the coming days.