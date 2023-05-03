Burnley are eyeing keeping tabs on James McAtee ahead of the summer transfer window, according to a report from the Daily Mail.

It is understood that the Clarets are currently monitoring developments with the attacking midfielder.

McAtee is expected to be offered a new contract by City after he returns to the Etihad Stadium following the expiry of his loan deal at Sheffield United.

As well as being tracked by Burnley, McAtee is also believed to be attracting interest from Brighton & Hove Albion, Leicester City, Aston Villa, Brentford, Leeds United and AFC Bournemouth.

City boss Pep Guardiola is set to assess McAtee in pre-season before making a decision on the next step for the attacking midfielder's career.

How has James McAtee been getting on at Sheffield United this season amid Burnley interest?

Loaned out to the Blades last year, McAtee initially struggled to make an impact for the club in the Championship.

During the first half of the 2022/23 campaign, the 20-year-old only managed to provide two direct goal contributions in 17 league appearances.

After scoring in back-to-back games against Coventry City and Blackpool at the end of December, McAtee has taken his game to new heights this year.

McAtee has managed to find the back of the net on five occasions in 2023 while he has also produced three assists for his team-mates in all competitions.

The attacking midfielder's upturn in form helped the Blades secure automatic promotion alongside Burnley last month.

McAtee is expected to feature for United in their final two games of the season.

Paul Heckingbottom's side are set to face Huddersfield Town tomorrow before heading to St Andrew's to take on Birmingham City on Monday.

As for Burnley, they will be hoping to take their points tally to 101 by defeating Cardiff City on the final day of the season.

Would James McAtee be a good signing for Burnley?

When you consider that McAtee has produced a host of promising performances for the Blades this season, it is hardly a surprise that Burnley are keeping a close eye on him ahead of the upcoming window.

If City are willing to sanction another temporary departure for McAtee, the Clarets ought to consider stepping up their pursuit as the attacking midfielder may now be ready to feature week-in, week-out in the top-flight.

Having managed to further the development of Nathan Tella, Manuel Benson and Anass Zaroury this season, there is no reason why Vincent Kompany cannot replicate this feat with McAtee.

However, with there being no guarantee that the club will be able to seal a deal for the England Under-21 international, Burnley will need to draft up a list of alternative targets.