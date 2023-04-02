Burnley sent scouts to watch Cremonese centre-back Emanuel Aiwu in action yesterday, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The 22-year-old has made 25 appearances in all competitions this term, finding himself in the starting lineup on numerous occasions this season despite also being on the bench at times.

Yet to score this season, his defensive contributions have been more valuable for the Serie A outfit who will be desperate to remain in the Italian top tier beyond the end of this season.

Currently sitting at the foot of the table though, they face an uphill battle in their quest to remain afloat.

Burnley’s scouting mission

Romano revealed that the Clarets’ scouts saw him in action yesterday and in good news for them, the Austrian started the game and played a full 90 minutes, giving the Championship league leaders the opportunity to take a closer look at him.

There was bad news though, with his side suffering a 3-1 home defeat against Atalanta, though that isn’t exactly a shock result considering where Cremonese currently sit.

Aiwu didn’t enjoy his best performance either, making an error that led to a goal, winning just one of his six ground duels and losing possession on seven occasions according to SofaScore.

Whether that has any impact on whether the Clarets pursue a move for him or not remains to be seen - but the fact scouts were there in the first place suggests they have a genuine interest in him.

Should Burnley try and recruit Aiwu?

The centre-back area is one they need to look at because they face a mass exodus in this department in the summer.

CJ Egan-Riley may want to force another loan market, Ameen Al-Dahkil may want to make a temporary exit if he isn’t going to win a huge amount of game time at Turf Moor next season and Luke McNally could be open to a permanent switch elsewhere.

Not only this, but Jordan Beyer and Taylor Harwood-Bellis are currently scheduled to head back to Borussia Mönchengladbach and Manchester City in the summer and it’s unclear whether one of both of them will return to Turf Moor.

With this in mind, Aiwu could be an ideal addition as someone with top-flight experience and could potentially be available for a cheaper deal if his current side are relegated at the end of the campaign.

Their potential relegation may make it an easier decision for him to make the potential move to Lancashire, so you feel the two clubs could possibly strike an agreement for his services.