Burnley keen to strike summer transfer agreement with Chelsea

Burnley want to bring Chelsea loanee Ian Maatsen back to the club next season on a fresh temporary deal, according to The Sun.

The young Dutchman will be in the final year of his contract at Stamford Bridge going into the 2023-24 season, and he currently has both Ben Chilwell and Marc Cucurella standing in his way at left-back.

That means Chelsea are likely going to make sure Maatsen extends his contract at the Blues in the near future, before then giving the green light for the 20-year-old to head out on loan again.

And Burnley are keen to bring Maatsen back for a second season to Turf Moor after he has impressed for the Clarets under Vincent Kompany during the current campaign.

Quiz: Which British club did Burnley FC sign these 26 players from?

1 of 26 Scott Twine Cambridge MK Dons Peterborough Swindon

Maatsen has scored four times and notched a further five assists in 29 Championship matches, with it looking very likely that the Lancashire outfit will not only return to the Premier League at the first time of asking, but they will also probably win the league.

The hierarchy at Burnley are keen to plan ahead when they have secured their spot back in the top flight, with Maatsen seemingly one of their priorities in the summer window.

The Verdict

Whilst Burnley would probably rather sign Maatsen permanently, they have to be a bit more realistic.

The way he is performing at Championship level at just 20 years of age suggests that Maatsen is a Premier League player in waiting, and he could get that first taste of the top flight with Burnley next season.

Chelsea will surely see how well he has come on at Turf Moor this season and loan him back, and playing week in, week out in the Premier League will not only increase his value, but it will also show the Blues if he’s ready to be involved in the first-team in 2024-25.

Maatsen would of course come up against tougher tests on a weekly basis than he has this season should he remain at Burnley for another year, but with his best years so far ahead of him, it’s hard to see a further move to Burnley not being a success.