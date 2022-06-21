Burnley keen to sign 24-year-old midfielder

Burnley have been linked with yet another player this summer, with Sacha Tavolieri reporting that the Clarets are keeping an eye on Majeed Ashimeru.

The 24-year-old currently plays in Belgium for Anderlecht, a side that will be familiar to new boss Vincent Kompany considering he formerly managed the side before heading to England.

Last season he managed only ten starts for the side in the league but still produced three goals and two assists despite being a midfielder. Kompany is clearly an admirer of the youngster then and wants to bring him to Turf Moor during this offseason.

CAN YOU REMEMBER HOW MUCH BURNLEY PAID FOR THESE 23 SUMMER SIGNINGS?

1 of 23 Andre Gray £2.55m £5.25m £9.11m £11.16

He has plenty of experience too that would suggest he could adapt to life in Burnley well – and also help them to push on and try and fight for promotion straight back to the Premier League. He’s played in Belgium, Austria and Switzerland already over the course of his short career and has won titles with RB Salzburg to boot.

That means he already has plenty of experience and knowhow to draw upon to help the Clarets despite his age – and he also has the potential to get even better later on down the line. With 114 league career appearances to date, he would certainly be an asset for Burnley in the middle of the field.

Kompany then seemingly wants a reunion in England – and it could be one of a handful of players that the former Man City player brings in this summer in order to get his new team firing in the Championship.