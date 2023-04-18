Burnley are interested in sealing a summer reunion with current loanee and Chelsea man Ian Maatsen, according to this morning's update from Football Insider.

The Dutchman could potentially find his game time limited at Stamford Bridge once again this season with the likes of Ben Chilwell and Marc Cucurella already available as options on the left-hand side - and Dujon Sterling and Baba Rahman could also be options for the Blues' manager in the summer - whoever that may be.

Spending last season on loan at Coventry City, Maatsen was sent out on loan by the Premier League giants again and although the young defender has remained in the Championship, he has gone one step further this term by winning promotion with the Clarets.

How has Ian Maatsen progressed at Burnley?

Considering Vincent Kompany has played with a back four this season, there would have been doubts about whether the Dutchman could be a real asset going forward this season.

However, he has proved those doubts wrong by recording an impressive four goals and six assists in the league during the 2022/23 campaign and still has time to add to that tally between now and the end of the season.

He has been one of the first names on the teamsheet when available for the Clarets - and will be delighted with his progression.

Not only has he made the case to be in his parent club's first-team plans next season - but he has also put himself in the shop window.

Burnley and Chelsea's stance

The Clarets are one team believed to be interested in luring him away from Stamford Bridge this summer, either on a loan deal or in a permanent move.

In a potential boost for the Championship league leaders, he's unlikely to be part of Chelsea's long-term plans and that could allow the Clarets to bring him in on a longer-term basis, although it's currently unclear how much it would take to make this agreement happen.

However, he will only have a year left on his deal in the English capital when the summer comes along, so Kompany's men are in a decent position to go ahead and secure a permanent deal.

Would this be a good move for Burnley and Ian Maatsen?

Although Maatsen may still want to make the grade at Stamford Bridge and be a first-team regular there, he should certainly be open to a permanent move to his current loan club.

He would have the opportunity to play regularly in the top flight next season if he did return to Lancashire and although the Clarets aren't guaranteed to be back in the top flight for more than one season, he should gamble and make this move.

At 21, he needs to be playing every week now and he won't get that opportunity at Chelsea, so it wouldn't make sense if he decided to remain at his parent club. Only an injury crisis may provide him with the opportunity to shine in London.

For the Clarets, this would be an excellent switch if they are able to strike a reasonably cheap agreement for him, because he will only get better with more experience under his belt and could potentially be sold on for a decent amount this summer.

It's an opportunity they can't miss - but they may face a battle in their quest to recruit him again.