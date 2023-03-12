Burnley keen on striking fresh transfer agreement with Man City for defender this summer

Burnley are keen on re-signing Taylor Harwood-Bellis from Manchester City this summer, according to a Patreon report from Alan Nixon.

It is understood that Clarets manager Vincent Kompany is hoping to keep Harwood-Bellis at the club and utilise him in the Premier League next season.

City are not believed to be willing to sell Harwood-Bellis and thus another loan move could be on the cards for the defender.

Before making a final call on the next step of the 21-year-old’s career, the reigning Premier League champions are said to be looking to tie him down to a new deal.

Harwood-Bellis’ current contract at the Etihad Stadium is set to reach a crescendo in 2024.

Loaned out to Burnley last year, the defender established himself as a key member of the club’s squad before suffering an injury setback in January.

Harwood-Bellis made 26 consecutive starts for the Clarets in the Championship while he has also represented the club in the League Cup and the FA Cup this season.

The defender recently returned to training after missing a number of games due to an issue with his foot.

When he is fit enough to feature again, Harwood-Bellis will be aiming to help Burnley win the Championship title by featuring regularly during the closing stage of the term.

The Verdict

Re-signing Harwood-Bellis this summer would be a shrewd move by Burnley as he could now be ready to make the step up to the top-flight.

The defender has made considerable strides in terms of his development under the guidance of Kompany this season and could potentially take his game to new heights later this year if he returns to Turf Moor.

As well as being directly involved in three goals in the Championship, Harwood-Bellis has made two interceptions and 3.4 clearances per game for Burnley and is currently averaging an impressive WhoScored match rating of 7.17 at this level.

Unlikely to force his way into City’s side due to the presence of Ruben Dias, John Stones, Aymeric Laporte, Manuel Akanji and Nathan Ake, another switch to Burnley could be exactly what Harwood-Bellis needs at this stage of his career.

