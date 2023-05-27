Promoted side Burnley are keen on sealing a deal for Liverpool midfielder Fabio Carvalho, according to this morning's report from Football Insider.

The ex-Fulham man hasn't been able to make that much of an impact for the Reds during the 2022/23 campaign, although he has recorded three goals in 21 competitive appearances.

That isn't a terrible total, although he may have been hoping to be even more involved than he has been considering the number of competitions that the Reds were involved in during the season.

Not only did they play in the Premier League - but they also competed in the Carabao Cup, FA Cup and the Champions League - meaning 21 appearances isn't a huge number in the grand scheme of things.

What is Burnley's stance?

Football Insider believe the Clarets are open to both a loan move and a permanent switch for Carvalho, who will be keen to secure a decent amount of top-flight appearances under his belt next term.

He could do this by making the move to Turf Moor, although it remains to be seen whether he's open to this potential deal and whether he would want to join temporarily or permanently.

The Lancashire side are reportedly keen to recruit an attacking midfielder when the window opens as they look to add more firepower, having lost the likes of Nathan Tella and Ashley Barnes.

What should Fabio Carvalho's stance be?

The ex-Cottager should certainly be open to this move but he needs to seek assurances from Vincent Kompany that he will be heavily involved.

If he isn't expected to be a regular starter, he may as well stay at Anfield because he may get just as much game time there considering the number of competitions Jurgen Klopp's men will be in next season.

With Tella leaving though, he could potentially get the chance to force his way into the first 11 and stay there, although he should only be open to a loan switch at this stage because the Clarets aren't guaranteed to remain in the Premier League for more than one season.

You would back them to do so under the stewardship of Kompany though - and Carvalho may benefit quite a bit from having a season in Lancashire like Harvey Elliott did when he spent time at Blackburn Rovers.

The 20-year-old should weigh up his options carefully before making a decision on his future though.