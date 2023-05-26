Burnley have joined Scottish Premiership side Rangers in the race for Troyes forward Ike Ugbo, according to The Scottish Sun.

The Canada international, who has represented his nation eight times, has scored twice in 24 competitive appearances during the 2022/23 campaign which isn't the most impressive record.

However, he had a good goals-to-game ratio last season and has impressed in numerous countries including Belgium and the Netherlands, potentially making him an attractive option for top-flight clubs back in the UK.

He has plied his trade in England before, being born in London and spending several years at Chelsea.

During his time at Stamford Bridge, he went out on loan to Barnsley, MK Dons and Scunthorpe United, but it remains to be seen whether he feels he has unfinished business in the country where he was born.

Rangers' advantage in the race?

The Gers' boss Michael Beale previously worked with Ugbo at Chelsea and this could potentially provide the Scottish top-tier side with a boost in this race.

They may not be able to compete financially with the Clarets for his signature but Troyes reportedly value him at £3.5m, something that could potentially be in Beale's price range if he has a big budget at Ibrox.

Should Burnley make a move for Ike Ugbo?

It does feel as though the Clarets could benefit from having a prolific and proven goalscorer in their squad following Nathan Tella's departure.

Lyle Foster and Michael Obafemi are still developing and although an addition for the long term in this area would be ideal, having a proven goalscorer has to be the main priority at this stage.

Bringing in someone who has proved themselves in the English top flight will be expensive but they need someone of a good calibre up front, not just to be a good long-term replacement for Jay Rodriguez but also to boost the Clarets' chances of remaining afloat at the top level for more than one season.

There's no doubt that Ugbo is a talented forward and Vincent Kompany has probably had the chance to see him when they were both out in Belgium - but is he the man they need at the moment?

It seems as though he would be a cheap addition and that's a boost for the Lancashire side who may not have a huge amount to spend, but bringing in the right quality of players will be so important.