Burnley have been told that the only chance they have of keeping Josh Brownhill at Turf Moor is by winning promotion, as clubs from across Europe take interest in the midfielder.

The 29-year-old has been a hugely influential figure for the Clarets over the years, and he remains key for Scott Parker in the current campaign.

Skipper Brownhill has scored nine goals to help Burnley to second in the Championship table, and he is sure to be huge for the side as they try to secure an immediate return to the Premier League.

Championship Table (as of 6/1/25) Team P GD Pts 1 Leeds United 26 29 53 2 Burnley 26 22 52 3 Sheffield United 26 19 52 4 Sunderland 26 17 50 5 Middlesbrough 26 11 41 6 West Brom 26 11 40

Josh Brownhill faces uncertain future as contract runs down

However, whilst a January departure seems highly unlikely given his importance, Brownhill’s future beyond this season is up in the air, as he is out of contract in the summer.

Therefore, a host of clubs have been linked with the player, with Fiorentina and Lazio believed to be looking to sign the ex-Preston man, who is also thought to be on the radar of Celtic and Rangers.

So, there are some big clubs chasing his signature, and FLW asked fan pundit Will whether Brownhill is good enough to play for those sides, as well as what it would take for the midfielder to sign an extension at Burnley.

“I think Brownhill’s situation will definitely depend on Premier League promotion.

“Obviously, he’s had a brilliant year in the Championship, as he did last time out at this level under Vincent Kompany, and whilst there’s a case that he might not be good enough for the Premier League, he’s almost too good for the Championship. So, I can’t see him staying if we don’t go up.

“I don’t think he’s good enough to start for Fiorentina or Lazio. He’d be a good squad player to bring on, as he is brilliant at pressing, and he’s got a knack for goals, but that’s quite the step up.

“He didn’t really cut it in the bottom half of the Premier League, so there’s no reason to suggest he will cut it in the top half of Serie A.

“Celtic could be a good move for him, definitely. They offer Champions League football, and it looks like the title is going to be heading to Celtic Park, so that could appeal to him.

“I think he’s definitely too good for Rangers, even with what is likely to be Europa League football at Ibrox next season.

“He’s deserving of a Premier League move, so if we don’t go up I can see him returning to the top-flight, maybe with someone like an Everton or a West Ham. He knows Sean Dyche so well, so if he stays on, he would be a good fit at Goodison Park.”

Josh Brownhill will have a big decision to make on his future

Ultimately, when a player is approaching the end of his contract, they then take full control of their next move, and that’s happening with Brownhill.

Most would agree that he has proven himself to be a top player at this level, and his numbers this season under Parker have been extremely impressive. With that in mind, it seems inevitable that he will only stay if the side win promotion, as he won’t want another year in the second tier.

So, he will have plenty of options, and the fact he is available without a transfer fee makes him a more attractive option to clubs.

Whether he is good enough to play for Fiorentina or Lazio is open to debate, but it would be a great opportunity for Brownhill to try a new culture and league.

It will be interesting to see how this plays out, but Brownhill's only focus in the short term is helping Burnley back to the Premier League.